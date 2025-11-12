ADX breakup looms as Google faces U.S. court battle

Google is fighting to prevent the breakup of its advertising business as a major U.S. antitrust trial gets underway in Alexandria, Virginia. The Department of Justice (DOJ) and several states are pushing for the tech giant to sell its ad exchange, AdX, arguing that it has abused its dominance in online advertising. This high-profile case is part of a broader U.S. crackdown on Big Tech. Similar legal battles are underway against Meta, Amazon, and Apple, making Google's trial a key test of how far courts will go to reshape the online advertising landscape. DOJ pushes Google to sell AdX in court The DOJ claims Google exploits websites through its AdX platform by charging a 20% fee on every ad sale. Critics argue that this fee is excessive, giving it an unfair edge over competitors. The agency is pushing for the tech giant to sell AdX and make the ad auction system transparent. DOJ officials believe this would allow other companies to compete fairly, since Google controls nearly all ad auctions. Judge Leonie Brinkema, who presides over the trial, has already stated that Google holds illegal monopolies in online advertising. She will determine the remedies required, but the DOJ says the company should also sell its publisher ad server if its proposed reforms fail to boost competition within four years. The trial will feature testimonies from media industry figures affected by Google's dominance. Representatives from DailyMail.com, Advance Local, and former News Corp leaders will describe how Google forced them to remain within its ad system. Witnesses say Google's auction process gave its own advertisers the first and last opportunity to bid, leaving website owners with less revenue than they might have earned in a fair market. They will also explain how Google's policies hindered publishers from cutting costs and blocked competition…