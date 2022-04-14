AdEx (ADX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AdEx (ADX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Official Website: https://www.adex.network/ Whitepaper: https://adexnetwork.notion.site/AdEx-AURA-Vision-198552af7b4f802d8f44c46b3f8ec7ec Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xade00c28244d5ce17d72e40330b1c318cd12b7c3

AdEx (ADX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AdEx (ADX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.87M $ 17.87M $ 17.87M Total Supply: $ 150.00M $ 150.00M $ 150.00M Circulating Supply: $ 147.90M $ 147.90M $ 147.90M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 18.12M $ 18.12M $ 18.12M All-Time High: $ 0.1349 $ 0.1349 $ 0.1349 All-Time Low: $ 0.034879632974 $ 0.034879632974 $ 0.034879632974 Current Price: $ 0.1208 $ 0.1208 $ 0.1208 Learn more about AdEx (ADX) price

AdEx (ADX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AdEx (ADX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ADX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ADX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ADX's tokenomics, explore ADX token's live price!

How to Buy ADX Interested in adding AdEx (ADX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy ADX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

AdEx (ADX) Price History Analyzing the price history of ADX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore ADX Price History now!

ADX Price Prediction Want to know where ADX might be heading? Our ADX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See ADX token's Price Prediction now!

