Founded in 2016, æternity is an open-source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform that builds on decentralized cryptographic P2P technology. Designed to deliver unmatched productivity, transparent governance, and global scalability, æternity offers blockchain technology with a consensus mechanism that is as efficient and cost-effective as possible. æternity's unique state channel design enables the off-chain verification of data and smart contracts, allowing for all transactions to be independent of each other, thereby increasing transaction speed and scalability while also ensuring increased privacy. æternity's underlying value token is the AE token, which can be transferred between members and is used to compensate participant nodes for any number of computations performed. All AE token users are allowed to participate in the governance of the aeternity blockchain through a voting process, weighted by the number of tokens each user holds.

Aeternity (AE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aeternity (AE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.26M $ 2.26M $ 2.26M Total Supply: $ 536.31M $ 536.31M $ 536.31M Circulating Supply: $ 385.11M $ 385.11M $ 385.11M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.15M $ 3.15M $ 3.15M All-Time High: $ 1.1 $ 1.1 $ 1.1 All-Time Low: $ 0.006017390370218941 $ 0.006017390370218941 $ 0.006017390370218941 Current Price: $ 0.005873 $ 0.005873 $ 0.005873 Learn more about Aeternity (AE) price

Aeternity (AE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aeternity (AE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AE's tokenomics, explore AE token's live price!

