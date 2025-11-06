ExchangeDEX+
The live AlphaExchangeAI price today is 0.04322 USD. Track real-time AEA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore AEA price trend easily at MEXC now.

$0.04322
-0.39%1D
USD
AlphaExchangeAI (AEA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:31:49 (UTC+8)

AlphaExchangeAI (AEA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04293
24H Low
$ 0.04347
24H High

$ 0.04293
$ 0.04347
$ 0.0967440772918346
$ 0.04176918237535836
-0.37%

-0.38%

-10.62%

-10.62%

AlphaExchangeAI (AEA) real-time price is $ 0.04322. Over the past 24 hours, AEA traded between a low of $ 0.04293 and a high of $ 0.04347, showing active market volatility. AEA's all-time high price is $ 0.0967440772918346, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04176918237535836.

In terms of short-term performance, AEA has changed by -0.37% over the past hour, -0.38% over 24 hours, and -10.62% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AlphaExchangeAI (AEA) Market Information

No.3741

$ 0.00
$ 1.66M
$ 43.22M
0.00
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
0.00%

BSC

The current Market Cap of AlphaExchangeAI is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.66M. The circulating supply of AEA is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 43.22M.

AlphaExchangeAI (AEA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of AlphaExchangeAI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0001692-0.38%
30 Days$ +0.01822+72.88%
60 Days$ +0.01822+72.88%
90 Days$ +0.01822+72.88%
AlphaExchangeAI Price Change Today

Today, AEA recorded a change of $ -0.0001692 (-0.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AlphaExchangeAI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01822 (+72.88%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AlphaExchangeAI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AEA saw a change of $ +0.01822 (+72.88%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AlphaExchangeAI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01822 (+72.88%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of AlphaExchangeAI (AEA)?

Check out the AlphaExchangeAI Price History page now.

What is AlphaExchangeAI (AEA)

AlphaExchange_AI is a decentralized quantitative trading platform based on AI-powered strategies and blockchain technology, aiming to provide a secure, transparent, and intelligent digital asset management experience for users worldwide.

AlphaExchangeAI is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AlphaExchangeAI investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AEA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AlphaExchangeAI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AlphaExchangeAI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AlphaExchangeAI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AlphaExchangeAI (AEA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AlphaExchangeAI (AEA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AlphaExchangeAI.

Check the AlphaExchangeAI price prediction now!

AlphaExchangeAI (AEA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AlphaExchangeAI (AEA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AEA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AlphaExchangeAI (AEA)

Looking for how to buy AlphaExchangeAI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AlphaExchangeAI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AEA to Local Currencies

1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to VND
1,137.3343
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to AUD
A$0.0661266
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to GBP
0.0328472
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to EUR
0.0371692
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to USD
$0.04322
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to MYR
RM0.1806596
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to TRY
1.8199942
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to JPY
¥6.61266
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to ARS
ARS$62.7282114
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to RUB
3.5068708
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to INR
3.8301564
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to IDR
Rp720.3330452
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to PHP
2.5430648
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to EGP
￡E.2.0451704
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to BRL
R$0.2307948
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to CAD
C$0.060508
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to BDT
5.2732722
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to NGN
62.1866648
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to COP
$165.5935402
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to ZAR
R.0.7502992
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to UAH
1.8178332
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to TZS
T.Sh.106.19154
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to VES
Bs9.63806
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to CLP
$40.71324
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to PKR
Rs12.2157008
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to KZT
22.7350166
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to THB
฿1.3973026
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to TWD
NT$1.3350658
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to AED
د.إ0.1586174
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to CHF
Fr0.034576
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to HKD
HK$0.3358194
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to AMD
֏16.527328
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to MAD
.د.م0.4023782
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to MXN
$0.8030276
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to SAR
ريال0.162075
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to ETB
Br6.6338378
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to KES
KSh5.5822952
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to JOD
د.أ0.03064298
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to PLN
0.1594818
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to RON
лв0.1906002
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to SEK
kr0.4118866
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to BGN
лв0.0730418
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to HUF
Ft14.498149
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to CZK
0.9132386
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to KWD
د.ك0.01326854
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to ILS
0.140465
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to BOB
Bs0.298218
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to AZN
0.073474
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to TJS
SM0.3984884
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to GEL
0.1171262
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to AOA
Kz39.433928
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to BHD
.د.ب0.01625072
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to BMD
$0.04322
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to DKK
kr0.2800656
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to HNL
L1.1358216
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to MUR
1.98812
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to NAD
$0.7507314
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to NOK
kr0.4391152
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to NZD
$0.0760672
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to PAB
B/.0.04322
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to PGK
K0.1845494
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to QAR
ر.ق0.1573208
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to RSD
дин.4.3967706
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to UZS
soʻm514.5237272
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to ALL
L3.6248614
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to ANG
ƒ0.0773638
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to AWG
ƒ0.077796
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to BBD
$0.08644
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to BAM
KM0.0730418
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to BIF
Fr127.45578
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to BND
$0.056186
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to BSD
$0.04322
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to JMD
$6.930327
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to KHR
173.5741132
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to KMF
Fr18.41172
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to LAK
939.5651986
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to LKR
රු13.1764814
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to MDL
L0.7394942
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to MGA
Ar194.68449
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to MOP
P0.34576
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to MVR
0.665588
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to MWK
MK74.904582
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to MZN
MT2.763919
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to NPR
रु6.124274
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to PYG
306.51624
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to RWF
Fr62.79866
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to SBD
$0.3552684
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to SCR
0.5938428
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to SRD
$1.666131
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to SVC
$0.3777428
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to SZL
L0.749867
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to TMT
m0.15127
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to TND
د.ت0.12788798
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to TTD
$0.2925994
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to UGX
Sh151.09712
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to XAF
Fr24.59218
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to XCD
$0.116694
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to XOF
Fr24.59218
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to XPF
Fr4.45166
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to BWP
P0.581309
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to BZD
$0.0868722
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to CVE
$4.1352896
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to DJF
Fr7.69316
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to DOP
$2.7799104
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to DZD
د.ج5.648854
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to FJD
$0.0985416
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to GNF
Fr375.7979
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to GTQ
Q0.3310652
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to GYD
$9.0398952
1 AlphaExchangeAI(AEA) to ISK
kr5.48894

AlphaExchangeAI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AlphaExchangeAI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official AlphaExchangeAI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AlphaExchangeAI

How much is AlphaExchangeAI (AEA) worth today?
The live AEA price in USD is 0.04322 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AEA to USD price?
The current price of AEA to USD is $ 0.04322. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of AlphaExchangeAI?
The market cap for AEA is $ 0.00 USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AEA?
The circulating supply of AEA is 0.00 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AEA?
AEA achieved an ATH price of 0.0967440772918346 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AEA?
AEA saw an ATL price of 0.04176918237535836 USD.
What is the trading volume of AEA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AEA is $ 1.66M USD.
Will AEA go higher this year?
AEA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AEA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:31:49 (UTC+8)

AlphaExchangeAI (AEA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

AEA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

AEA
AEA
USD
USD

1 AEA = 0.04322 USD

Trade AEA

AEA/USDT
$0.04322
-0.38%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

