Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc

Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentralized exchange platform called Aero, launching on Ethereum Mainnet and Circle's Arc blockchain in Q2 2026. Aero will introduce advanced technical features, including MEV auctions and cross-chain MetaSwaps, aiming to serve the broader Ethereum ecosystem and compete with Uniswap. Aerodrome and Velodrome, the leading decentralized exchanges on Base and Optimism respectively, will merge into a single platform called Aero, which is set to launch on Ethereum Mainnet and Circle's permissioned Arc blockchain in Q2 2026. The move brings together two of the most active Layer 2 liquidity hubs under a unified platform designed to serve the broader Ethereum ecosystem. Aero will be powered by Dromos Labs' new operating system METADEX03, which introduces several technical upgrades, including embedded MEV auctions, a new dual engine for capital efficiency, and MetaSwaps for seamless cross-chain trading. "Aero has been designed to be the first DEX to effectively service the entire Ethereum network. Just as the world came online, it is now coming onchain," said Dromos CEO Alexander Cutler. The expansion comes as competition heats up across Ethereum's DEX landscape. On Monday, Uniswap Labs and the Uniswap Foundation proposed a new governance plan called "UNIfication" to activate the long-anticipated protocol fee switch. The proposal includes using earned fees and a treasury burn to reduce UNI token supply, with plans to destroy 100 million UNI tokens currently held in the treasury—representing fees that would have been burned if the switch had been active at launch. Aero currently has over $480 million in total value locked and has generated $180 million in fees over the past year, according to data from DeFi Llama. Velodrome holds $56 million in TVL with $7 million in fees over the same period. By contrast, Uniswap remains the dominant DEX on Ethereum,…