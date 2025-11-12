PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, Dromos Labs, the organization behind the Base-based decentralized exchange Aerodrome, has launched a new trading hub, Aero. The new platform will integrate the Aerodrome network and its sister protocol Velodrome, which runs on Optimism, serving as a base for expansion to other Ethereum chains. This "central liquidity hub," Aero, will initially expand to the Ethereum mainnet and Circle's Arc blockchain, facilitating integration across the entire EVM ecosystem. Aero is expected to launch in Q2 2026 and will integrate AERO and VELO tokens into a single AERO token, representing the production capacity of the Aero decentralized exchange suite. The initial allocation of the new AERO token will reflect the current revenue distribution ratio between the two, with approximately 5.5% going to VELO holders and 94.5% to AERO holders, with no dilution and no new token issuance.

