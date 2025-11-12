Aerodrome Finance to Special Drawing Rights Conversion Table
AERO to XDR Conversion Table
- 1 AERO0.69 XDR
- 2 AERO1.39 XDR
- 3 AERO2.08 XDR
- 4 AERO2.77 XDR
- 5 AERO3.47 XDR
- 6 AERO4.16 XDR
- 7 AERO4.85 XDR
- 8 AERO5.55 XDR
- 9 AERO6.24 XDR
- 10 AERO6.93 XDR
- 50 AERO34.67 XDR
- 100 AERO69.35 XDR
- 1,000 AERO693.49 XDR
- 5,000 AERO3,467.44 XDR
- 10,000 AERO6,934.88 XDR
The table above displays real-time Aerodrome Finance to Special Drawing Rights (AERO to XDR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 AERO to 10,000 AERO. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked AERO amounts using the latest XDR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom AERO to XDR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
XDR to AERO Conversion Table
- 1 XDR1.441 AERO
- 2 XDR2.883 AERO
- 3 XDR4.325 AERO
- 4 XDR5.767 AERO
- 5 XDR7.209 AERO
- 6 XDR8.651 AERO
- 7 XDR10.093 AERO
- 8 XDR11.53 AERO
- 9 XDR12.97 AERO
- 10 XDR14.41 AERO
- 50 XDR72.099 AERO
- 100 XDR144.1 AERO
- 1,000 XDR1,441 AERO
- 5,000 XDR7,209 AERO
- 10,000 XDR14,419 AERO
The table above shows real-time Special Drawing Rights to Aerodrome Finance (XDR to AERO) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 XDR to 10,000 XDR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Aerodrome Finance you can get at current rates based on commonly used XDR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is currently trading at XDR 0.69 XDR , reflecting a -18.03% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at XDR661.59K with a fully diluted market capitalization of XDR628.41M XDR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Aerodrome Finance Price page.
635.98M XDR
Circulation Supply
661.59K
24-Hour Trading Volume
628.41M XDR
Market Cap
-18.03%
Price Change (1D)
XDR 1.2735
24H High
XDR 0.9539
24H Low
The AERO to XDR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Aerodrome Finance's fluctuations against XDR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Aerodrome Finance price.
AERO to XDR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 AERO = 0.69 XDR | 1 XDR = 1.441 AERO
Today, the exchange rate for 1 AERO to XDR is 0.69 XDR.
Buying 5 AERO will cost 3.47 XDR and 10 AERO is valued at 6.93 XDR.
1 XDR can be traded for 1.441 AERO.
50 XDR can be converted to 72.099 AERO, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 AERO to XDR has changed by +12.79% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -18.03%, reaching a high of 0.8977002520478893 XDR and a low of 0.6724116768185956 XDR.
One month ago, the value of 1 AERO was 0.6588774445144578 XDR, which represents a +5.22% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, AERO has changed by -0.2890122523279423 XDR, resulting in a -29.33% change in its value.
All About Aerodrome Finance (AERO)
Now that you have calculated the price of Aerodrome Finance (AERO), you can learn more about Aerodrome Finance directly at MEXC. Learn about AERO past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Aerodrome Finance, trading pairs, and more.
AERO to XDR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Aerodrome Finance (AERO) has fluctuated between 0.6724116768185956 XDR and 0.8977002520478893 XDR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.5850735839809564 XDR to a high of 0.9163803122593294 XDR. You can view detailed AERO to XDR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|XDR 0.89
|XDR 0.91
|XDR 0.91
|XDR 1.12
|Low
|XDR 0.66
|XDR 0.58
|XDR 0.48
|XDR 0.22
|Average
|XDR 0.8
|XDR 0.72
|XDR 0.64
|XDR 0.76
|Volatility
|+27.71%
|+53.10%
|+64.59%
|+93.56%
|Change
|-13.79%
|+12.30%
|+5.87%
|-27.28%
Aerodrome Finance Price Forecast in XDR for 2026 and 2030
Aerodrome Finance’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential AERO to XDR forecasts for the coming years:
AERO Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Aerodrome Finance could reach approximately XDR0.73 XDR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
AERO Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, AERO may rise to around XDR0.89 XDR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Aerodrome Finance Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
AERO and XDR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Aerodrome Finance (AERO) vs USD: Market Comparison
Aerodrome Finance Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.9838
- 7-Day Change: +12.79%
- 30-Day Trend: +5.22%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including AERO, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to XDR, the USD price of AERO remains the primary market benchmark.
Special Drawing Rights (XDR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (XDR/USD): 1.4188945676202585
- 7-Day Change: -0.30%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.30%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger XDR means you will pay less to get the same amount of AERO.
- A weaker XDR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
What Influences the AERO to XDR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Aerodrome Finance (AERO) and Special Drawing Rights (XDR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in AERO, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the AERO to XDR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and XDR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. XDR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence XDR's strength. When XDR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like AERO, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Aerodrome Finance, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for AERO may rise, impacting its conversion to XDR.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the AERO to XDR exchange rate calculated?
The AERO to XDR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of AERO (often in USD or USDT), converted to XDR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the AERO to XDR rate change so frequently?
AERO to XDR rate changes so frequently because both Aerodrome Finance and Special Drawing Rights are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed AERO to XDR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the AERO to XDR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the AERO to XDR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert AERO to XDR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my AERO to XDR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of AERO against XDR over time?
You can understand the AERO against XDR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the AERO to XDR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken XDR, impacting the conversion rate even if AERO stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the AERO to XDR exchange rate?
Aerodrome Finance halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the AERO to XDR rate.
Can I compare the AERO to XDR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the AERO to XDR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the AERO to XDR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Aerodrome Finance price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the AERO to XDR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but XDR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target AERO to XDR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Aerodrome Finance and the Special Drawing Rights?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Aerodrome Finance and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting AERO to XDR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your XDR into AERO of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is AERO to XDR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor AERO prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, AERO to XDR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the AERO to XDR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen XDR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive AERO to XDR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Aerodrome Finance News and Market Updates
Dromos Labs Merges Aerodrome and Velodrome into New DEX Aero
The post Dromos Labs Merges Aerodrome and Velodrome into New DEX Aero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The platform will expand to Ethereum mainnet and Circle’s Arc and is set to go live in Q2 2026. Dromos Labs, the developer behind the decentralized exchanges Aerodrome and Velodrome, is merging the two platforms into a single DEX called Aero. According to a press release shared with The Defiant, the upgrade will expand Aerodrome’s Base-based platform to additional networks, starting with Ethereum mainnet and Circle’s Arc, while Base will remain the primary hub for the unified platform. “Aerodrome has been successful on Base and is excited to expand to effectively service other Ethereum networks via Aero,” Alexander Cutler, founder and chief executive officer of Dromos Labs, said in the press release. The company gave a launch window of Q2 2026, but didn’t provide a specific date. How Aero Works To power the unified DEX, Dromos Labs is introducing its upgraded operating system, METADEX03, designed to reduce value leakage, lower costs, and improve trading efficiency across Ethereum-compatible networks. METADEX03 adds features such as Slipstream V3, which captures value usually lost to arbitrage bots, and MetaSwaps, which enables cross-chain trading from a single interface, according to the release. At launch, Aero will operate across all chains where Aerodrome and Velodrome are currently deployed, alongside several new ones including Ethereum and Circle’s Layer 1, Arc, recently launched in testnet. New Token for Aero In commentary to The Defiant, Luis A. de la Cerda, executive director of the Aerodrome and Velodrome foundations, said that the upgrade will also introduce a new native token for Aero. Holders of AERO and VELO tokens will be able to transition to the new token, which will manage governance, rewards, and incentives across the unified platform. “By linking all of EVM under one token, Aero can operate at a scale no other token has ever reached, concentrating the full…2025/11/13
Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc
The post Aerodrome and Velodrome merge into Aero, expanding to Ethereum and Circle’s Arc appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aerodrome and Velodrome are merging into a unified decentralized exchange platform called Aero, launching on Ethereum Mainnet and Circle’s Arc blockchain in Q2 2026. Aero will introduce advanced technical features, including MEV auctions and cross-chain MetaSwaps, aiming to serve the broader Ethereum ecosystem and compete with Uniswap. Aerodrome and Velodrome, the leading decentralized exchanges on Base and Optimism respectively, will merge into a single platform called Aero, which is set to launch on Ethereum Mainnet and Circle’s permissioned Arc blockchain in Q2 2026. The move brings together two of the most active Layer 2 liquidity hubs under a unified platform designed to serve the broader Ethereum ecosystem. Aero will be powered by Dromos Labs’ new operating system METADEX03, which introduces several technical upgrades, including embedded MEV auctions, a new dual engine for capital efficiency, and MetaSwaps for seamless cross-chain trading. “Aero has been designed to be the first DEX to effectively service the entire Ethereum network. Just as the world came online, it is now coming onchain,” said Dromos CEO Alexander Cutler. The expansion comes as competition heats up across Ethereum’s DEX landscape. On Monday, Uniswap Labs and the Uniswap Foundation proposed a new governance plan called “UNIfication” to activate the long-anticipated protocol fee switch. The proposal includes using earned fees and a treasury burn to reduce UNI token supply, with plans to destroy 100 million UNI tokens currently held in the treasury—representing fees that would have been burned if the switch had been active at launch. Aero currently has over $480 million in total value locked and has generated $180 million in fees over the past year, according to data from DeFi Llama. Velodrome holds $56 million in TVL with $7 million in fees over the same period. By contrast, Uniswap remains the dominant DEX on Ethereum,…2025/11/13
Aerodrome and Velodrome merge to form ‘Aero’
Aerodrome and Velodrome Finance merged under Dromos Labs to form Aero, a unified cross-chain DEX spanning Base and Optimism.2025/11/13
Aerodrome launches its new trading platform Aero and expands to Ethereum and Circle's Arc.
PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, Dromos Labs, the organization behind the Base-based decentralized exchange Aerodrome, has launched a new trading hub, Aero. The new platform will integrate the Aerodrome network and its sister protocol Velodrome, which runs on Optimism, serving as a base for expansion to other Ethereum chains. This "central liquidity hub," Aero, will initially expand to the Ethereum mainnet and Circle's Arc blockchain, facilitating integration across the entire EVM ecosystem. Aero is expected to launch in Q2 2026 and will integrate AERO and VELO tokens into a single AERO token, representing the production capacity of the Aero decentralized exchange suite. The initial allocation of the new AERO token will reflect the current revenue distribution ratio between the two, with approximately 5.5% going to VELO holders and 94.5% to AERO holders, with no dilution and no new token issuance.2025/11/13
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.