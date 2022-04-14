Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aerodrome Finance (AERO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Information Aerodrome Finance is a next-generation AMM designed to serve as Base's central liquidity hub, combining a powerful liquidity incentive engine, vote-lock governance model, and friendly user experience. Official Website: https://aerodrome.finance/ Whitepaper: https://aerodrome.finance/docs Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0x940181a94A35A4569E4529A3CDfB74e38FD98631 Buy AERO Now!

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aerodrome Finance (AERO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 666.97M $ 666.97M $ 666.97M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 868.91M $ 868.91M $ 868.91M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 2.251 $ 2.251 $ 2.251 All-Time Low: $ 0.00642369156521956 $ 0.00642369156521956 $ 0.00642369156521956 Current Price: $ 0.7676 $ 0.7676 $ 0.7676 Learn more about Aerodrome Finance (AERO) price

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AERO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AERO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AERO's tokenomics, explore AERO token's live price!

How to Buy AERO Interested in adding Aerodrome Finance (AERO) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AERO, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy AERO on MEXC now!

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) Price History Analyzing the price history of AERO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore AERO Price History now!

AERO Price Prediction Want to know where AERO might be heading? Our AERO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AERO token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!