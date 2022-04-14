AEROBUD (AEROBUD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AEROBUD (AEROBUD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AEROBUD (AEROBUD) Information AeroBud is inspired by Sage, a rescue dog. It was created through the meme narrative to bring greater awareness to the current situation of animal shelters and rally a community around a token. Its goal is to build a community that can share their love for pets on the Base ecosystem and provide donations to support animal shelters. As a community-driven token, the team is committed to being transparent by publicly sharing all its transactions on its socials. Aerobud has more liquidity than most memes as the team wanted to create a more stable memecoin. Official Website: https://aerobud.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.aerobud.org/ Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xfad8cb754230dbfd249db0e8eccb5142dd675a0d Buy AEROBUD Now!

AEROBUD (AEROBUD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for AEROBUD (AEROBUD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 5.70M $ 5.70M $ 5.70M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 970.00M $ 970.00M $ 970.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.88M $ 5.88M $ 5.88M All-Time High: $ 0.03246 $ 0.03246 $ 0.03246 All-Time Low: $ 0.000498990731193964 $ 0.000498990731193964 $ 0.000498990731193964 Current Price: $ 0.00588 $ 0.00588 $ 0.00588 Learn more about AEROBUD (AEROBUD) price

AEROBUD (AEROBUD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AEROBUD (AEROBUD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AEROBUD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AEROBUD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AEROBUD's tokenomics, explore AEROBUD token's live price!

How to Buy AEROBUD Interested in adding AEROBUD (AEROBUD) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AEROBUD, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy AEROBUD on MEXC now!

AEROBUD (AEROBUD) Price History Analyzing the price history of AEROBUD helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore AEROBUD Price History now!

AEROBUD Price Prediction Want to know where AEROBUD might be heading? Our AEROBUD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AEROBUD token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!