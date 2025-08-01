More About AEVO

Aevo Logo

Aevo Price(AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) Live Price Chart

$0.09722
$0.09722$0.09722
-1.04%1D
USD

AEVO Live Price Data & Information

Aevo (AEVO) is currently trading at 0.09722 USD with a market cap of 88.69M USD. AEVO to USD price is updated in real-time.

Aevo Key Market Performance:

$ 1.12M USD
24-hour trading volume
-1.04%
Aevo 24-hour price change
912.22M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AEVO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AEVO price information.

AEVO Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Aevo for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0010217-1.04%
30 Days$ +0.01824+23.09%
60 Days$ +0.00169+1.76%
90 Days$ -0.01361-12.29%
Aevo Price Change Today

Today, AEVO recorded a change of $ -0.0010217 (-1.04%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aevo 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.01824 (+23.09%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aevo 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AEVO saw a change of $ +0.00169 (+1.76%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aevo 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.01361 (-12.29%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AEVO Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Aevo: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.09589
$ 0.09589$ 0.09589

$ 0.10245
$ 0.10245$ 0.10245

$ 4.3
$ 4.3$ 4.3

-1.33%

-1.04%

-8.06%

AEVO Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 88.69M
$ 88.69M$ 88.69M

$ 1.12M
$ 1.12M$ 1.12M

912.22M
912.22M 912.22M

What is Aevo (AEVO)

Aevo is a decentralized derivatives exchange platform, focused on options and perpetual trading. The DEX runs on Aevo L2, an Ethereum roll-up based on the OP Stack.

Aevo is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aevo investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AEVO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aevo on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aevo buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aevo Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aevo, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AEVO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aevo price prediction page.

Aevo Price History

Tracing AEVO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AEVO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aevo price history page.

Aevo (AEVO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aevo (AEVO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AEVO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Aevo (AEVO)

Looking for how to buy Aevo? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aevo on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AEVO to Local Currencies

Aevo Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aevo, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Aevo Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aevo

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

