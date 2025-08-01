What is Aevo (AEVO)

Aevo is a decentralized derivatives exchange platform, focused on options and perpetual trading. The DEX runs on Aevo L2, an Ethereum roll-up based on the OP Stack.

Aevo is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aevo investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AEVO staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Aevo on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aevo buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aevo Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aevo, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AEVO? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aevo price prediction page.

Aevo Price History

Tracing AEVO's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AEVO's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aevo price history page.

Aevo (AEVO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aevo (AEVO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AEVO token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Aevo (AEVO)

Looking for how to buy Aevo? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aevo on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AEVO to Local Currencies

1 AEVO to VND ₫ 2,558.3443 1 AEVO to AUD A$ 0.150691 1 AEVO to GBP ￡ 0.072915 1 AEVO to EUR € 0.0845814 1 AEVO to USD $ 0.09722 1 AEVO to MYR RM 0.4141572 1 AEVO to TRY ₺ 3.9461598 1 AEVO to JPY ¥ 14.583 1 AEVO to ARS ARS$ 133.3605628 1 AEVO to RUB ₽ 7.8835698 1 AEVO to INR ₹ 8.5096666 1 AEVO to IDR Rp 1,593.7702368 1 AEVO to KRW ₩ 135.592734 1 AEVO to PHP ₱ 5.6562596 1 AEVO to EGP ￡E. 4.7219754 1 AEVO to BRL R$ 0.544432 1 AEVO to CAD C$ 0.1341636 1 AEVO to BDT ৳ 11.8783396 1 AEVO to NGN ₦ 148.8817358 1 AEVO to UAH ₴ 4.0531018 1 AEVO to VES Bs 11.95806 1 AEVO to CLP $ 94.49784 1 AEVO to PKR Rs 27.5404816 1 AEVO to KZT ₸ 52.8653194 1 AEVO to THB ฿ 3.1868716 1 AEVO to TWD NT$ 2.9078502 1 AEVO to AED د.إ 0.3567974 1 AEVO to CHF Fr 0.0787482 1 AEVO to HKD HK$ 0.763177 1 AEVO to MAD .د.م 0.884702 1 AEVO to MXN $ 1.8306526 1 AEVO to PLN zł 0.3636028 1 AEVO to RON лв 0.4316568 1 AEVO to SEK kr 0.9498394 1 AEVO to BGN лв 0.1662462 1 AEVO to HUF Ft 34.0279722 1 AEVO to CZK Kč 2.09023 1 AEVO to KWD د.ك 0.02974932 1 AEVO to ILS ₪ 0.3295758

Aevo Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aevo, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aevo What is the price of Aevo (AEVO) today? The live price of Aevo (AEVO) is 0.09722 USD . What is the market cap of Aevo (AEVO)? The current market cap of Aevo is $ 88.69M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AEVO by its real-time market price of 0.09722 USD . What is the circulating supply of Aevo (AEVO)? The current circulating supply of Aevo (AEVO) is 912.22M USD . What was the highest price of Aevo (AEVO)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Aevo (AEVO) is 4.3 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Aevo (AEVO)? The 24-hour trading volume of Aevo (AEVO) is $ 1.12M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025 Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!