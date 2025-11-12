Adventure Gold to Moldovan Leu Conversion Table
AGLD to MDL Conversion Table
- 1 AGLD5.80 MDL
- 2 AGLD11.60 MDL
- 3 AGLD17.40 MDL
- 4 AGLD23.20 MDL
- 5 AGLD29.00 MDL
- 6 AGLD34.80 MDL
- 7 AGLD40.60 MDL
- 8 AGLD46.40 MDL
- 9 AGLD52.20 MDL
- 10 AGLD58.00 MDL
- 50 AGLD290.01 MDL
- 100 AGLD580.01 MDL
- 1,000 AGLD5,800.13 MDL
- 5,000 AGLD29,000.63 MDL
- 10,000 AGLD58,001.26 MDL
The table above displays real-time Adventure Gold to Moldovan Leu (AGLD to MDL) conversions across a range of values, from 1 AGLD to 10,000 AGLD. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked AGLD amounts using the latest MDL market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom AGLD to MDL amounts, please use the tool converter above.
MDL to AGLD Conversion Table
- 1 MDL0.1724 AGLD
- 2 MDL0.3448 AGLD
- 3 MDL0.5172 AGLD
- 4 MDL0.6896 AGLD
- 5 MDL0.8620 AGLD
- 6 MDL1.0344 AGLD
- 7 MDL1.206 AGLD
- 8 MDL1.379 AGLD
- 9 MDL1.551 AGLD
- 10 MDL1.724 AGLD
- 50 MDL8.620 AGLD
- 100 MDL17.24 AGLD
- 1,000 MDL172.4 AGLD
- 5,000 MDL862.05 AGLD
- 10,000 MDL1,724 AGLD
The table above shows real-time Moldovan Leu to Adventure Gold (MDL to AGLD) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 MDL to 10,000 MDL. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Adventure Gold you can get at current rates based on commonly used MDL amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Adventure Gold (AGLD) is currently trading at L 5.80 MDL , reflecting a -4.67% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at L13.15M with a fully diluted market capitalization of L448.41M MDL. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Adventure Gold Price page.
1.31B MDL
Circulation Supply
13.15M
24-Hour Trading Volume
448.41M MDL
Market Cap
-4.67%
Price Change (1D)
L 0.3747
24H High
L 0.3313
24H Low
The AGLD to MDL trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Adventure Gold's fluctuations against MDL. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Adventure Gold price.
AGLD to MDL Conversion Summary
As of | 1 AGLD = 5.80 MDL | 1 MDL = 0.1724 AGLD
Today, the exchange rate for 1 AGLD to MDL is 5.80 MDL.
Buying 5 AGLD will cost 29.00 MDL and 10 AGLD is valued at 58.00 MDL.
1 MDL can be traded for 0.1724 AGLD.
50 MDL can be converted to 8.620 AGLD, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 AGLD to MDL has changed by +6.83% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -4.67%, reaching a high of 6.349129804962942 MDL and a low of 5.613735533451355 MDL.
One month ago, the value of 1 AGLD was 8.028336540142627 MDL, which represents a -27.76% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, AGLD has changed by -6.355907632350146 MDL, resulting in a -52.29% change in its value.
All About Adventure Gold (AGLD)
Now that you have calculated the price of Adventure Gold (AGLD), you can learn more about Adventure Gold directly at MEXC. Learn about AGLD past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Adventure Gold, trading pairs, and more.
AGLD to MDL Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Adventure Gold (AGLD) has fluctuated between 5.613735533451355 MDL and 6.349129804962942 MDL, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 5.276538620937978 MDL to a high of 6.80154978305878 MDL. You can view detailed AGLD to MDL price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|L 6.26
|L 6.77
|L 7.96
|L 13.04
|Low
|L 5.59
|L 5.25
|L 4.91
|L 4.91
|Average
|L 5.93
|L 5.76
|L 6.43
|L 9.31
|Volatility
|+12.23%
|+27.78%
|+38.33%
|+67.24%
|Change
|-3.55%
|+5.65%
|-27.75%
|-52.11%
Adventure Gold Price Forecast in MDL for 2026 and 2030
Adventure Gold’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential AGLD to MDL forecasts for the coming years:
AGLD Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Adventure Gold could reach approximately L6.09 MDL, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
AGLD Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, AGLD may rise to around L7.40 MDL, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Adventure Gold Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
AGLD Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
AGLD/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of AGLD Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Adventure Gold is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell AGLD at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
AGLDUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore AGLD Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Adventure Gold futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Adventure Gold
Looking to add Adventure Gold to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Adventure Gold › or Get started now ›
AGLD and MDL in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Adventure Gold (AGLD) vs USD: Market Comparison
Adventure Gold Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.3423
- 7-Day Change: +6.83%
- 30-Day Trend: -27.76%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including AGLD, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to MDL, the USD price of AGLD remains the primary market benchmark.
[AGLD Price] [AGLD to USD]
Moldovan Leu (MDL) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (MDL/USD): 0.059027176643371204
- 7-Day Change: -0.19%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.19%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger MDL means you will pay less to get the same amount of AGLD.
- A weaker MDL means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy AGLD securely with MDL on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the AGLD to MDL Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Adventure Gold (AGLD) and Moldovan Leu (MDL) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in AGLD, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the AGLD to MDL rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and MDL-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. MDL Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence MDL's strength. When MDL weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like AGLD, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Adventure Gold, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for AGLD may rise, impacting its conversion to MDL.
Convert AGLD to MDL Instantly
Use our real-time AGLD to MDL converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert AGLD to MDL?
Enter the Amount of AGLD
Start by entering how much AGLD you want to convert into MDL using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live AGLD to MDL Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date AGLD to MDL exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about AGLD and MDL.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add AGLD to your portfolio? Learn how to buy AGLD with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the AGLD to MDL exchange rate calculated?
The AGLD to MDL exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of AGLD (often in USD or USDT), converted to MDL using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the AGLD to MDL rate change so frequently?
AGLD to MDL rate changes so frequently because both Adventure Gold and Moldovan Leu are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed AGLD to MDL rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the AGLD to MDL rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the AGLD to MDL rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert AGLD to MDL or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my AGLD to MDL conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of AGLD against MDL over time?
You can understand the AGLD against MDL price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the AGLD to MDL rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken MDL, impacting the conversion rate even if AGLD stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the AGLD to MDL exchange rate?
Adventure Gold halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the AGLD to MDL rate.
Can I compare the AGLD to MDL rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the AGLD to MDL rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the AGLD to MDL rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Adventure Gold price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the AGLD to MDL conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but MDL markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target AGLD to MDL price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Adventure Gold and the Moldovan Leu?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Adventure Gold and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting AGLD to MDL and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your MDL into AGLD of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is AGLD to MDL a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor AGLD prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, AGLD to MDL can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the AGLD to MDL rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen MDL against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive AGLD to MDL rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Adventure Gold News and Market Updates
PA Daily | The US SEC appealed the Ripple case; South Korean financial authorities notified Upbit that it would face suspension and rectification
Bithumb will launch the Korean won trading markets of AGLD, CBK, and HPO; Binance Alpha will add LLM, SEKOIA, and PYTHIA; Ronin will launch a $10 million ecological funding plan.2025/01/16
PA Daily | Trump announced that Musk will lead the Department of Government Efficiency; Bitcoin trading volume hit a new high of $145 billion
Bitwise acquired Attestant, a service provider for Ethereum staking services; Coinbase launched the COIN50 index; Upbit added USDT trading pairs for 12 tokens including AGLD, FIL, ARPA, and launched AGLD in the Korean won market.2024/11/13
Figma founder Dylan Field holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, worth $1.76 million
PANews reported on August 1st that BlockFlow, citing on-chain data, reported that Figma founder Dylan Field (@zoink) holds over 2.3 million AGLD tokens, with a market capitalization of approximately $1.762025/08/01
NH Nonghyup Bank in South Korea is piloting a stablecoin-based tax refund service on its Avalanche platform.
PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, NH Nonghyup Bank, one of South Korea's five major banks, has launched a proof-of-concept project to digitize value-added tax (VAT) refunds for inbound tourists and to validate a real-time settlement model using stablecoins. The project collaborates with Avalanche, Fireblocks, Mastercard, and Worldpay, using the Avalanche blockchain to test smart contract-driven automated refund and stablecoin settlement processes. Because the project aims to confirm technical and operational feasibility, it does not involve real funds or customer data. Addressing the increasing number of tourists visiting South Korea, the project improves the VAT refund process, allowing foreign tourists to apply for a 10% VAT refund upon departure. NH Nonghyup Bank plans to revolutionize the traditional paper-based refund process through two methods and also stated that it will further develop stablecoin-based payment and refund services in accordance with upcoming guidelines from financial regulators.2025/11/13
Why Buy Adventure Gold with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Adventure Gold.
Join millions of users and buy Adventure Gold with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.