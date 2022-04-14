Adventure Gold (AGLD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Adventure Gold (AGLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Adventure Gold (AGLD) Information AGLD is a governance token for the Loot project initiated by the crypto community. All Loot holders can claim a bag of AGLD tokens. Loot is randomized adventurer gear generated and stored on-chain. Official Website: https://adventurelayer.xyz Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.adventurelayer.xyz Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x32353a6c91143bfd6c7d363b546e62a9a2489a20 Buy AGLD Now!

Adventure Gold (AGLD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Adventure Gold (AGLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 52.62M $ 52.62M $ 52.62M Total Supply: $ 96.00M $ 96.00M $ 96.00M Circulating Supply: $ 77.31M $ 77.31M $ 77.31M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 65.34M $ 65.34M $ 65.34M All-Time High: $ 8.2 $ 8.2 $ 8.2 All-Time Low: $ 0.20848210063010023 $ 0.20848210063010023 $ 0.20848210063010023 Current Price: $ 0.6806 $ 0.6806 $ 0.6806 Learn more about Adventure Gold (AGLD) price

Adventure Gold (AGLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Adventure Gold (AGLD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGLD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGLD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AGLD's tokenomics, explore AGLD token's live price!

