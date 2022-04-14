iAgent Protocol (AGNT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into iAgent Protocol (AGNT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

iAgent Protocol (AGNT) Information Create, Own and Monetize your AI agents for Gaming. iAgent empowers gamers to train their own AI agents from gameplay footage, powered by Depin thereby creating a New digital asset class on the blockchain. Official Website: https://www.iagentpro.com Whitepaper: https://docs.iagentpro.com Block Explorer: https://app.nansen.ai/token-god-mode?chain=base&tab=transactions&tokenAddress=0x521ebb84ea82ee65154b68ecfe3a7292fb3779d6 Buy AGNT Now!

iAgent Protocol (AGNT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for iAgent Protocol (AGNT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.40M $ 1.40M $ 1.40M All-Time High: $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 All-Time Low: $ 0.000801109477813986 $ 0.000801109477813986 $ 0.000801109477813986 Current Price: $ 0.0014 $ 0.0014 $ 0.0014 Learn more about iAgent Protocol (AGNT) price

iAgent Protocol (AGNT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of iAgent Protocol (AGNT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGNT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGNT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AGNT's tokenomics, explore AGNT token's live price!

