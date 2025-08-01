More About AGT

Alaya AI Logo

Alaya AI Price(AGT)

Alaya AI (AGT) Live Price Chart

AGT Live Price Data & Information

Alaya AI (AGT) is currently trading at 0.004794 USD with a market cap of 7.46M USD. AGT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Alaya AI Key Market Performance:

$ 95.26K USD
24-hour trading volume
+4.67%
Alaya AI 24-hour price change
1.56B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AGT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

AGT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Alaya AI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00021389+4.67%
30 Days$ -0.009875-67.32%
60 Days$ -0.023835-83.26%
90 Days$ +0.003794+379.40%
Alaya AI Price Change Today

Today, AGT recorded a change of $ +0.00021389 (+4.67%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Alaya AI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.009875 (-67.32%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Alaya AI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AGT saw a change of $ -0.023835 (-83.26%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Alaya AI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.003794 (+379.40%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AGT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Alaya AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.004466
$ 0.004466$ 0.004466

$ 0.004958
$ 0.004958$ 0.004958

$ 0.038701
$ 0.038701$ 0.038701

+0.84%

+4.67%

-15.72%

AGT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 7.46M
$ 7.46M$ 7.46M

$ 95.26K
$ 95.26K$ 95.26K

1.56B
1.56B 1.56B

What is Alaya AI (AGT)

Alaya AI is a next-gen decentralized artificial intelligence platform that empowers users to own, monetize, and control their data. Built with scalability and user privacy in mind, Alaya aims to transform how data fuels AI across Web3.

Alaya AI is a next-gen decentralized artificial intelligence platform that empowers users to own, monetize, and control their data. Built with scalability and user privacy in mind, Alaya aims to transform how data fuels AI across Web3.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AGT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Alaya AI on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Alaya AI buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Alaya AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Alaya AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AGT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Alaya AI price prediction page.

Alaya AI Price History

Tracing AGT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AGT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Alaya AI price history page.

Alaya AI (AGT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Alaya AI (AGT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AGT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Alaya AI (AGT)

Looking for how to buy Alaya AI? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Alaya AI on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Alaya AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Alaya AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Alaya AI Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alaya AI

