What is Alaya AI (AGT)

Alaya AI is a next-gen decentralized artificial intelligence platform that empowers users to own, monetize, and control their data. Built with scalability and user privacy in mind, Alaya aims to transform how data fuels AI across Web3.

Alaya AI Price Prediction

Alaya AI Price History

Alaya AI (AGT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Alaya AI (AGT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AGT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Alaya AI (AGT)

AGT to Local Currencies

Alaya AI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Alaya AI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alaya AI What is the price of Alaya AI (AGT) today? The live price of Alaya AI (AGT) is 0.004794 USD . What is the market cap of Alaya AI (AGT)? The current market cap of Alaya AI is $ 7.46M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AGT by its real-time market price of 0.004794 USD . What is the circulating supply of Alaya AI (AGT)? The current circulating supply of Alaya AI (AGT) is 1.56B USD . What was the highest price of Alaya AI (AGT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Alaya AI (AGT) is 0.038701 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Alaya AI (AGT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Alaya AI (AGT) is $ 95.26K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

