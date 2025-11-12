PANews reported on November 13th that, according to The Block, NH Nonghyup Bank, one of South Korea's five major banks, has launched a proof-of-concept project to digitize value-added tax (VAT) refunds for inbound tourists and to validate a real-time settlement model using stablecoins. The project collaborates with Avalanche, Fireblocks, Mastercard, and Worldpay, using the Avalanche blockchain to test smart contract-driven automated refund and stablecoin settlement processes. Because the project aims to confirm technical and operational feasibility, it does not involve real funds or customer data. Addressing the increasing number of tourists visiting South Korea, the project improves the VAT refund process, allowing foreign tourists to apply for a 10% VAT refund upon departure. NH Nonghyup Bank plans to revolutionize the traditional paper-based refund process through two methods and also stated that it will further develop stablecoin-based payment and refund services in accordance with upcoming guidelines from financial regulators.

PANews reported on November 13th, citing CoinDesk, that the EU's Crypto Asset Markets Regulation (MiCA), less than a year old, has already revealed various problems, and regulators are working to prevent further deterioration. Currently, there are concerns that some member states are issuing licenses too quickly. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) intends to adopt more centralized and stringent control measures for cryptocurrency regulation within its jurisdiction, although specific details of the plan remain unclear. One potential change involves liquidity sharing outside the EU and the use of a unified order book. From a regulatory perspective, a shared order book can blur the lines of responsibility for matching trades, information disclosure, risk management, and best execution; from a trader's perspective, aggregating buy and sell orders among a wider pool can create greater liquidity, facilitate more convenient trading, and arrive at more accurate prices. ESMA did not provide a specific response to the issue of shared order books, but stated in an email that its position raised during a Q&A session earlier this year that "MiCA does not allow cryptocurrency trading companies to merge their order books with any non-EU, non-MiCA-regulated trading platforms" was to ensure a level playing field for MiCA in the EU and that it would continue to work toward that goal.

PANews reported on November 13th, citing CNBC, that White House Press Secretary Levitt stated that key economic reports for October may not be released at all due to the government shutdown. Levitt said, "Democrats may have permanently damaged the federal statistical system, and the October CPI and (non-farm) jobs reports are very likely to never be released. The release of all these economic data will be permanently damaged, forcing Federal Reserve policymakers to 'fly blind' during a critical period." With the government shutdown lasting over six weeks, setting a record for the longest in history, Wall Street has been closely watching the release of key economic data. Other affected data includes retail sales, import and export data, and consumer spending and income. Most economists had previously expected all data to eventually be released, albeit with delays. However, Levitt's comments cast a shadow over that expectation. She added that the shutdown could reduce fourth-quarter economic growth by as much as 2 percentage points.

