Alaya AI is a next-gen decentralized artificial intelligence platform that empowers users to own, monetize, and control their data. Built with scalability and user privacy in mind, Alaya aims to transform how data fuels AI across Web3. Official Website: https://www.aialaya.io/#/ Whitepaper: https://alaya-ai.gitbook.io/alaya-ai/technology Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x5dBde81fcE337FF4bcaaEe4Ca3466C00aeCaE274

Market Cap: $ 10.98M Total Supply: $ 5.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.56B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 35.30M All-Time High: $ 0.038701 All-Time Low: $ 0.004422784568202473 Current Price: $ 0.007059

Alaya AI (AGT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Alaya AI (AGT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AGT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AGT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Analyzing the price history of AGT helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

AGT Price Prediction Want to know where AGT might be heading? Our AGT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See AGT token's Price Prediction now!

