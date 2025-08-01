More About AIC

AIC Price Info

AIC Whitepaper

AIC Official Website

AIC Tokenomics

AIC Price Forecast

AIC History

AIC Buying Guide

AIC-to-Fiat Currency Converter

AIC Spot

AIC USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

AI COMPANIONS Logo

AI COMPANIONS Price(AIC)

AI COMPANIONS (AIC) Live Price Chart

$0.18665
$0.18665$0.18665
+18.01%1D
USD

AIC Live Price Data & Information

AI COMPANIONS (AIC) is currently trading at 0.186655 USD with a market cap of 139.99M USD. AIC to USD price is updated in real-time.

AI COMPANIONS Key Market Performance:

$ 1.00M USD
24-hour trading volume
+18.01%
AI COMPANIONS 24-hour price change
750.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIC price information.

AIC Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of AI COMPANIONS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.02848544+18.01%
30 Days$ +0.04385+30.70%
60 Days$ +0.077632+71.20%
90 Days$ +0.010493+5.95%
AI COMPANIONS Price Change Today

Today, AIC recorded a change of $ +0.02848544 (+18.01%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AI COMPANIONS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.04385 (+30.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AI COMPANIONS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AIC saw a change of $ +0.077632 (+71.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AI COMPANIONS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.010493 (+5.95%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AIC Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of AI COMPANIONS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1281
$ 0.1281$ 0.1281

$ 0.189
$ 0.189$ 0.189

$ 0.569
$ 0.569$ 0.569

+4.36%

+18.01%

+70.55%

AIC Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 139.99M
$ 139.99M$ 139.99M

$ 1.00M
$ 1.00M$ 1.00M

750.00M
750.00M 750.00M

What is AI COMPANIONS (AIC)

AI Companions ($AIC) is pioneering the next generation of digital relationships by combining AI, VR, AR, and blockchain technologies. Our platform allows users to create deeply personalized, immersive virtual companions that evolve and grow with them. Backed by a robust ecosystem and $AIC token, AI Companions is set to redefine how people connect in the digital age, offering a transformative experience in virtual companionshi.

AI COMPANIONS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AI COMPANIONS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AIC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AI COMPANIONS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AI COMPANIONS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AI COMPANIONS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AI COMPANIONS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AIC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AI COMPANIONS price prediction page.

AI COMPANIONS Price History

Tracing AIC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AIC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AI COMPANIONS price history page.

AI COMPANIONS (AIC) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AI COMPANIONS (AIC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIC token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AI COMPANIONS (AIC)

Looking for how to buy AI COMPANIONS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AI COMPANIONS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AIC to Local Currencies

1 AIC to VND
4,911.826325
1 AIC to AUD
A$0.28931525
1 AIC to GBP
0.13999125
1 AIC to EUR
0.16238985
1 AIC to USD
$0.186655
1 AIC to MYR
RM0.7951503
1 AIC to TRY
7.5931254
1 AIC to JPY
¥27.99825
1 AIC to ARS
ARS$256.0421297
1 AIC to RUB
15.1377205
1 AIC to INR
16.3285794
1 AIC to IDR
Rp3,059.9175432
1 AIC to KRW
259.96375125
1 AIC to PHP
10.8558548
1 AIC to EGP
￡E.9.06583335
1 AIC to BRL
R$1.045268
1 AIC to CAD
C$0.2575839
1 AIC to BDT
22.8055079
1 AIC to NGN
285.84160045
1 AIC to UAH
7.78164695
1 AIC to VES
Bs22.958565
1 AIC to CLP
$181.05535
1 AIC to PKR
Rs52.9204256
1 AIC to KZT
101.49738935
1 AIC to THB
฿6.10921815
1 AIC to TWD
NT$5.58285105
1 AIC to AED
د.إ0.68502385
1 AIC to CHF
Fr0.15119055
1 AIC to HKD
HK$1.4633752
1 AIC to MAD
.د.م1.7022936
1 AIC to MXN
$3.52217985
1 AIC to PLN
0.6980897
1 AIC to RON
лв0.8287482
1 AIC to SEK
kr1.8254859
1 AIC to BGN
лв0.31918005
1 AIC to HUF
Ft65.4001789
1 AIC to CZK
4.0168156
1 AIC to KWD
د.ك0.05711643
1 AIC to ILS
0.63276045

AI COMPANIONS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AI COMPANIONS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AI COMPANIONS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AI COMPANIONS

Hot News

Dropee Question of the Day Answer – August 1, 2025

Hello Dropee players! It’s that time again—time to flip open today’s mystery card and claim your daily win. Whether you’re climbing the leaderboard or chasing that perfect combo streak, we’ve got the correct answer right here to keep your game on point. Let’s dive in and unlock the Dropee Question of the Day for —your streak (and future token rewards) depend on it! Dropee Question of the Day – August 1, 2025 The correct answer for today’s Dropee question is: We’re updating. Make sure to answer before the next reset! One wrong move can break your combo and drop your

August 1, 2025

MEXC Launches ETH Launchpad for Ethereum’s 10th Anniversary: Users Share 100 ETH at Up to 90% Off

MEXC is launching an exclusive ETH Launchpad subscription event, offering ETH at discount rates of up to 90% off! Check it out now!

July 31, 2025

What is XRP? Complete Guide to Ripple’s Cryptocurrency and Prediction

This comprehensive guide explores everything you need to know about XRP cryptocurrency, from its revolutionary technology and real-world applications to investment considerations and future prospects. Whether you’re a crypto beginner or seasoned investor, you’ll discover how XRP’s unique approach to digital payments is reshaping the global financial landscape.

July 31, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

AIC
AIC
USD
USD

1 AIC = 0.186655 USD

Trade

AICUSDT
$0.186655
$0.186655$0.186655
+31.86%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee