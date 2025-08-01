More About AIDEV

AIDEV Live Price Data & Information

AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) is currently trading at 0.000396 USD with a market cap of -- USD. AIDEV to USD price is updated in real-time.

AI Dev Agent Key Market Performance:

$ 568.07 USD
24-hour trading volume
0.00%
AI Dev Agent 24-hour price change
-- USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AIDEV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

AIDEV Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of AI Dev Agent for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ -0.000416-51.24%
60 Days$ -0.003951-90.90%
90 Days$ -0.001504-79.16%
AI Dev Agent Price Change Today

Today, AIDEV recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AI Dev Agent 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000416 (-51.24%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AI Dev Agent 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AIDEV saw a change of $ -0.003951 (-90.90%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AI Dev Agent 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.001504 (-79.16%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AIDEV Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of AI Dev Agent: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.000358
$ 0.000358$ 0.000358

$ 0.000414
$ 0.000414$ 0.000414

$ 0.00909
$ 0.00909$ 0.00909

0.00%

0.00%

-40.55%

AIDEV Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 568.07
$ 568.07$ 568.07

--
----

What is AI Dev Agent (AIDEV)

AI Dev Agent is a no-code, AI-powered platform that lets anyone turn simple ideas into fully functional products — from games and websites to apps and more. Creators can instantly launch their own tokens, paired to $AIDEV, setting up independent economies and raising funds like Web3-native startups. Creators can instantly launch their own tokens, paired to $AIDEV, setting up independent economies and raising funds like Web3-native startups.

AI Dev Agent is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AIDEV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AI Dev Agent on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AI Dev Agent buying experience smooth and informed.

AI Dev Agent Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AI Dev Agent, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AIDEV? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AI Dev Agent price prediction page.

AI Dev Agent Price History

Tracing AIDEV's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AIDEV's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AI Dev Agent price history page.

AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AI Dev Agent (AIDEV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIDEV token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AI Dev Agent (AIDEV)

Looking for how to buy AI Dev Agent? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AI Dev Agent on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AIDEV to Local Currencies

1 AIDEV to VND
10.42074
1 AIDEV to AUD
A$0.0006138
1 AIDEV to GBP
0.000297
1 AIDEV to EUR
0.00034452
1 AIDEV to USD
$0.000396
1 AIDEV to MYR
RM0.00168696
1 AIDEV to TRY
0.01607364
1 AIDEV to JPY
¥0.0594
1 AIDEV to ARS
ARS$0.54320904
1 AIDEV to RUB
0.03211164
1 AIDEV to INR
0.03466188
1 AIDEV to IDR
Rp6.49180224
1 AIDEV to KRW
0.5523012
1 AIDEV to PHP
0.02303928
1 AIDEV to EGP
￡E.0.01923372
1 AIDEV to BRL
R$0.0022176
1 AIDEV to CAD
C$0.00054648
1 AIDEV to BDT
0.04838328
1 AIDEV to NGN
0.60643044
1 AIDEV to UAH
0.01650924
1 AIDEV to VES
Bs0.048708
1 AIDEV to CLP
$0.384912
1 AIDEV to PKR
Rs0.11217888
1 AIDEV to KZT
0.21533292
1 AIDEV to THB
฿0.01298088
1 AIDEV to TWD
NT$0.01184436
1 AIDEV to AED
د.إ0.00145332
1 AIDEV to CHF
Fr0.00032076
1 AIDEV to HKD
HK$0.0031086
1 AIDEV to MAD
.د.م0.0036036
1 AIDEV to MXN
$0.00745668
1 AIDEV to PLN
0.00148104
1 AIDEV to RON
лв0.00175824
1 AIDEV to SEK
kr0.00386892
1 AIDEV to BGN
лв0.00067716
1 AIDEV to HUF
Ft0.13860396
1 AIDEV to CZK
0.008514
1 AIDEV to KWD
د.ك0.000121176
1 AIDEV to ILS
0.00134244

For a more in-depth understanding of AI Dev Agent, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AI Dev Agent Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AI Dev Agent

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

