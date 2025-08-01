What is Aimint (AIMINT)

AIMint is a decentralized creative platform that turns AI-generated content into NFTs and empowers global creators.

AIMint is a decentralized creative platform that turns AI-generated content into NFTs and empowers global creators.



Aimint (AIMINT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aimint (AIMINT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIMINT token's extensive tokenomics now!

AIMINT to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aimint What is the price of Aimint (AIMINT) today? The live price of Aimint (AIMINT) is 0.584 USD . What is the market cap of Aimint (AIMINT)? The current market cap of Aimint is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AIMINT by its real-time market price of 0.584 USD . What is the circulating supply of Aimint (AIMINT)? The current circulating supply of Aimint (AIMINT) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Aimint (AIMINT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Aimint (AIMINT) is 25.829 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Aimint (AIMINT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Aimint (AIMINT) is $ 224.35K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

