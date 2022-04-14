Aimonica Brands (AIMONICA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aimonica Brands (AIMONICA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aimonica Brands (AIMONICA) Information Aimonica Brands is the world’s first meme and AI-agent focused VC fund led by AI agents, designed to outperform every Web3 venture capitalist in its domain. Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/FVdo7CDJarhYoH6McyTFqx71EtzCPViinvdd1v86Qmy5 Buy AIMONICA Now!

Aimonica Brands (AIMONICA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aimonica Brands (AIMONICA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.66M $ 1.66M $ 1.66M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M $ 999.99M $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.66M $ 1.66M $ 1.66M All-Time High: $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 All-Time Low: $ 0.000070549664769109 $ 0.000070549664769109 $ 0.000070549664769109 Current Price: $ 0.001656 $ 0.001656 $ 0.001656 Learn more about Aimonica Brands (AIMONICA) price

Aimonica Brands (AIMONICA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aimonica Brands (AIMONICA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIMONICA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIMONICA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIMONICA's tokenomics, explore AIMONICA token's live price!

