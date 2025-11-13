Wealth Building Ain’t Sexy, But Not Hard

Building wealth may not be the most exciting thing, but it’s not that difficult. So, what is the most underrated way to build wealth? You need to be self-disciplined with your money. Whatever amount of money you have, minimize your spending while putting the rest into things you understand the best. No, it’s not as easy as 1–2–3. It ain’t that simple. If it was, everyone would do it and be successfully wealthy However, I’ll say that it takes a change in mindset to come across building wealth for yourself and your family. I believe mindset holds most people back. With the right mindset, it makes a huge difference in how people think of money. When that happens, it can help improve their financial situation. That’s what I want to discuss in this post. The Real Numbers Behind People’s Struggles I regularly read articles pertaining to financial news or personal finance stuff regarding people who are struggling. I don’t get why personal finance seems more difficult than people think of, as it’s not hard or overcomplicated. But still, we see people struggle with managing their money, and it reflects as we see the latest numbers of where people are at. Based on one article I read not too long ago, the struggle is real. Here are some hard numbers to consider: 48% of Americans use credit cards to pay for their living expenses. The average American spends around $1506 on their credit card every month. For millennials, that number is higher on average, and is $2410 each month. 43% of credit card users spend more money than they earn. Looking at those numbers, it doesn’t look great. It shows a problem with people defaulting to the credit card instead. The overall financial health of Americans is really bad, and it doesn’t look like it’s improving. I believe it’s a lack of self-discipline when it comes to money. When you lack the discipline to manage your money carefully, you start to make bad decisions with your money. When you start to overspend, that’s when the money problems begin. It eventually becomes a never-ending cycle of spending and debt. None of which does you any favor in the long run. One of the best tips to succeeding in personal finance is spending less than you make. I believe it’s the first step you can start doing to get your financial house in order. Once you reduce your spending, you can look into where else you can utilize your money. That’s where saving and investing come in. But it comes down to figuring out what you understand best. So always invest in things that you understand the most. That’s how you’ll succeed in the long-run in life. Whether that’s in finances or mastering another skill, it’s possible. Those are some of the points I lay out in my latest article via my website. If you want to start building wealth in a simple manner, but need more guidance, I encourage you to check it out. I consider my tips to personal finance the best for any beginner in the personal finance space. So give it a read. Until tomorrow, -Eric Wealth Building Ain’t Sexy, But Not Hard was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story