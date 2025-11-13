PANews reported on November 13th that, according to data from Decentralised.Co, since the launch of x402, its network facilitators have processed over 18.82 million transactions, a 35-fold increase since May. This growth reflects the increasing integration of x402 across various applications and platforms, with more developers directly integrating x402 into their agent workflows. The majority of transaction activity (approximately 82% of all transactions) is completed through Coinbase and Daydreams, indicating that x402 adoption remains concentrated around a few core facilitators driving usage. Among all facilitators, Daydreams has seen the fastest growth, processing over 1.4 million transactions, a 16-fold increase in just two weeks. These transactions largely stem from real-world use, with agents paying for computation, API calls, and data access in interconnected applications.

The post Can SHIB Make a Major Comeback as This New Meme Coin Eyes 19908% Upside? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu has made history in the crypto world, becoming a major anthem on the lips of every investor during its rise. Despite being a leading meme coin, the market wave had an effect on it, with investors’ preference shifting from it to other alternatives. Although SHIB is still largely dependent on its community and speculative power, new tokens such as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) are adding new layers to meme-based assets, combining speed, scalability, and on-chain utility to reinvent the nature of how meme tokens work in the decentralized economy. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Outlook CoinMarketCap data shows that SHIB has been performing relatively flatly over the past few quarters, with difficulty in surpassing the heights of 2021. Analysts posit that SHIB could make a comeback if the entire crypto market recovers and the Shibarium network is upgraded. Nevertheless, low utility and decreasing burn rates can be a burden on its growth curve. TradingView data show that SHIB is highly volatile, with most of its resistance points within the range of $0.00003. It means that SHIB can still experience short-term rallies, but it will be more challenging to achieve significant gains without new drivers. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) emerges as a company capable of capitalizing on this necessity as investors seek new avenues with more transparent directions. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Layer 2 Meme Revolution. Little Pepe is being sold at the Stage 13 presale for $0.0022, and the next stage will be sold for $0.0023. The presale statistics indicate that the project has received 27.42 million out of the expected holding of 28.77 million, selling over 16.63 billion tokens (96.44%). This figure shows that its Layer 2 model, a blockchain then solely dedicated to memes, is gaining increased trust, permitting low charges, extremely rapid transactions, and even making sniper bots…

PANews reported on November 13th that, according to Jinshi, as concerns grow about losses caused by the cryptocurrency hoarding frenzy, Japanese exchange groups are considering measures to limit the growth of listed digital asset fund management companies. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that options under consideration include tightening regulations on backdoor listings and requiring companies to undergo new audits. They requested anonymity because the plans have not yet been made public. They added that no formal action plan has been finalized. One source said that since September, three listed Japanese companies have suspended their plans to purchase cryptocurrencies due to obstruction from Japanese exchanges; these companies were told that their financing capabilities would be limited if they adopted cryptocurrency purchases as a business strategy.

