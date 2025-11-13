OLAXBT to Euro Conversion Table
AIO to EUR Conversion Table
- 1 AIO0.10 EUR
- 2 AIO0.20 EUR
- 3 AIO0.29 EUR
- 4 AIO0.39 EUR
- 5 AIO0.49 EUR
- 6 AIO0.59 EUR
- 7 AIO0.68 EUR
- 8 AIO0.78 EUR
- 9 AIO0.88 EUR
- 10 AIO0.98 EUR
- 50 AIO4.88 EUR
- 100 AIO9.75 EUR
- 1,000 AIO97.53 EUR
- 5,000 AIO487.63 EUR
- 10,000 AIO975.26 EUR
The table above displays real-time OLAXBT to Euro (AIO to EUR) conversions across a range of values, from 1 AIO to 10,000 AIO. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked AIO amounts using the latest EUR market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom AIO to EUR amounts, please use the tool converter above.
EUR to AIO Conversion Table
- 1 EUR10.25 AIO
- 2 EUR20.50 AIO
- 3 EUR30.76 AIO
- 4 EUR41.014 AIO
- 5 EUR51.26 AIO
- 6 EUR61.52 AIO
- 7 EUR71.77 AIO
- 8 EUR82.029 AIO
- 9 EUR92.28 AIO
- 10 EUR102.5 AIO
- 50 EUR512.6 AIO
- 100 EUR1,025 AIO
- 1,000 EUR10,253 AIO
- 5,000 EUR51,268 AIO
- 10,000 EUR102,536 AIO
The table above shows real-time Euro to OLAXBT (EUR to AIO) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 EUR to 10,000 EUR. It serves as a quick reference to see how much OLAXBT you can get at current rates based on commonly used EUR amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
OLAXBT (AIO) is currently trading at € 0.10 EUR , reflecting a 2.50% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at €93.05K with a fully diluted market capitalization of €22.55M EUR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated OLAXBT Price page.
198.70M EUR
Circulation Supply
93.05K
24-Hour Trading Volume
22.55M EUR
Market Cap
2.50%
Price Change (1D)
€ 0.11354
24H High
€ 0.10733
24H Low
The AIO to EUR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track OLAXBT's fluctuations against EUR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current OLAXBT price.
AIO to EUR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 AIO = 0.10 EUR | 1 EUR = 10.25 AIO
Today, the exchange rate for 1 AIO to EUR is 0.10 EUR.
Buying 5 AIO will cost 0.49 EUR and 10 AIO is valued at 0.98 EUR.
1 EUR can be traded for 10.25 AIO.
50 EUR can be converted to 512.6 AIO, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 AIO to EUR has changed by -17.80% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 2.50%, reaching a high of 0.09798377550204017 EUR and a low of 0.09262461356908552 EUR.
One month ago, the value of 1 AIO was 0.10454249219937595 EUR, which represents a -6.69% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, AIO has changed by 0.024215472437795024 EUR, resulting in a +32.83% change in its value.
All About OLAXBT (AIO)
Now that you have calculated the price of OLAXBT (AIO), you can learn more about OLAXBT directly at MEXC. Learn about AIO past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy OLAXBT, trading pairs, and more.
AIO to EUR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, OLAXBT (AIO) has fluctuated between 0.09262461356908552 EUR and 0.09798377550204017 EUR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.09262461356908552 EUR to a high of 0.1234160624849988 EUR. You can view detailed AIO to EUR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|€ 0.09
|€ 0.12
|€ 0.18
|€ 0.18
|Low
|€ 0.08
|€ 0.08
|€ 0.08
|€ 0.05
|Average
|€ 0.09
|€ 0.1
|€ 0.12
|€ 0.1
|Volatility
|+5.47%
|+25.74%
|+85.28%
|+196.05%
|Change
|-0.20%
|-18.48%
|-7.09%
|+47.82%
OLAXBT Price Forecast in EUR for 2026 and 2030
OLAXBT’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential AIO to EUR forecasts for the coming years:
AIO Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, OLAXBT could reach approximately €0.10 EUR, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
AIO Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, AIO may rise to around €0.12 EUR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our OLAXBT Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
AIO Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
AIO/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of AIO Spot trading pairs, covering markets where OLAXBT is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell AIO at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
AIOUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
AIOTUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
AIOZUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore AIO Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of OLAXBT futures markets for strategic trading.
AIO and EUR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
OLAXBT (AIO) vs USD: Market Comparison
OLAXBT Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.11301
- 7-Day Change: -17.80%
- 30-Day Trend: -6.69%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including AIO, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to EUR, the USD price of AIO remains the primary market benchmark.
[AIO Price] [AIO to USD]
Euro (EUR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (EUR/USD): 1.1588559773791314
- 7-Day Change: -0.39%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.39%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger EUR means you will pay less to get the same amount of AIO.
- A weaker EUR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
What Influences the AIO to EUR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between OLAXBT (AIO) and Euro (EUR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in AIO, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the AIO to EUR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and EUR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. EUR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence EUR's strength. When EUR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like AIO, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like OLAXBT, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for AIO may rise, impacting its conversion to EUR.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the AIO to EUR exchange rate calculated?
The AIO to EUR exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of AIO (often in USD or USDT), converted to EUR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the AIO to EUR rate change so frequently?
AIO to EUR rate changes so frequently because both OLAXBT and Euro are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed AIO to EUR rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the AIO to EUR rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the AIO to EUR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert AIO to EUR or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my AIO to EUR conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of AIO against EUR over time?
You can understand the AIO against EUR price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the AIO to EUR rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken EUR, impacting the conversion rate even if AIO stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the AIO to EUR exchange rate?
OLAXBT halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the AIO to EUR rate.
Can I compare the AIO to EUR rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the AIO to EUR rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the AIO to EUR rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the OLAXBT price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the AIO to EUR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but EUR markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target AIO to EUR price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences OLAXBT and the Euro?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both OLAXBT and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting AIO to EUR and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your EUR into AIO of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is AIO to EUR a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor AIO prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, AIO to EUR can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the AIO to EUR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen EUR against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive AIO to EUR rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
OLAXBT News and Market Updates
CertiK: AIO tokens suspected of abnormal transfers, 32 million sold for over $2 million
PANews reported on September 1st that according to a CertiK Alert , approximately 32 million AIO tokens were transferred from the OLAXBT multi-sig wallet to the address 0xec75a0bb45a07f6e23760c7fe8fcb2408a74348c and sold for over $2 million. CertiK is urging users to remain vigilant.2025/09/01
Can SHIB Make a Major Comeback as This New Meme Coin Eyes 19908% Upside?
The post Can SHIB Make a Major Comeback as This New Meme Coin Eyes 19908% Upside? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu has made history in the crypto world, becoming a major anthem on the lips of every investor during its rise. Despite being a leading meme coin, the market wave had an effect on it, with investors’ preference shifting from it to other alternatives. Although SHIB is still largely dependent on its community and speculative power, new tokens such as Little Pepe (LILPEPE) are adding new layers to meme-based assets, combining speed, scalability, and on-chain utility to reinvent the nature of how meme tokens work in the decentralized economy. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Outlook CoinMarketCap data shows that SHIB has been performing relatively flatly over the past few quarters, with difficulty in surpassing the heights of 2021. Analysts posit that SHIB could make a comeback if the entire crypto market recovers and the Shibarium network is upgraded. Nevertheless, low utility and decreasing burn rates can be a burden on its growth curve. TradingView data show that SHIB is highly volatile, with most of its resistance points within the range of $0.00003. It means that SHIB can still experience short-term rallies, but it will be more challenging to achieve significant gains without new drivers. Little Pepe (LILPEPE) emerges as a company capable of capitalizing on this necessity as investors seek new avenues with more transparent directions. Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Layer 2 Meme Revolution. Little Pepe is being sold at the Stage 13 presale for $0.0022, and the next stage will be sold for $0.0023. The presale statistics indicate that the project has received 27.42 million out of the expected holding of 28.77 million, selling over 16.63 billion tokens (96.44%). This figure shows that its Layer 2 model, a blockchain then solely dedicated to memes, is gaining increased trust, permitting low charges, extremely rapid transactions, and even making sniper bots…2025/11/13
Since its launch, x402's network of facilitators has processed over 18.82 million transactions, a 35-fold increase compared to May.
PANews reported on November 13th that, according to data from Decentralised.Co, since the launch of x402, its network facilitators have processed over 18.82 million transactions, a 35-fold increase since May. This growth reflects the increasing integration of x402 across various applications and platforms, with more developers directly integrating x402 into their agent workflows. The majority of transaction activity (approximately 82% of all transactions) is completed through Coinbase and Daydreams, indicating that x402 adoption remains concentrated around a few core facilitators driving usage. Among all facilitators, Daydreams has seen the fastest growth, processing over 1.4 million transactions, a 16-fold increase in just two weeks. These transactions largely stem from real-world use, with agents paying for computation, API calls, and data access in interconnected applications.2025/11/13
Sonic Labs CEO Unveils Fundamentals-Driven Roadmap to Build Blockchain Growth
Sonic Labs is entering a new era under CEO Mitchell Demeter, who outlined a roadmap prioritizing fundamentals, sustainability, and real adoption. Six weeks into his leadership, Demeter confirmed that Sonic will evolve into a token-focused ecosystem, emphasizing tangible value creation over speculative hype. The company plans to strengthen its financial and operational foundation while driving […]2025/11/13
