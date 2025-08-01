What is AIPAD (AIPAD)

AIPad is a decentralized launchpad dedicated to democratizing access to cutting-edge AI startups, providing everyday investors with the opportunity to be a part of the next big thing.

AIPAD is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AIPAD investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



AIPAD (AIPAD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AIPAD (AIPAD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIPAD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AIPAD What is the price of AIPAD (AIPAD) today? The live price of AIPAD (AIPAD) is 0.01068 USD . What is the market cap of AIPAD (AIPAD)? The current market cap of AIPAD is $ 2.07M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AIPAD by its real-time market price of 0.01068 USD . What is the circulating supply of AIPAD (AIPAD)? The current circulating supply of AIPAD (AIPAD) is 194.29M USD . What was the highest price of AIPAD (AIPAD)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of AIPAD (AIPAD) is 0.28807 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AIPAD (AIPAD)? The 24-hour trading volume of AIPAD (AIPAD) is $ 147.15K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

