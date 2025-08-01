More About AIT

AiMalls Logo

AiMalls Price(AIT)

AiMalls (AIT) Live Price Chart

$0.999
$0.999$0.999
-4.21%1D
USD

AIT Live Price Data & Information

AiMalls (AIT) is currently trading at 0.999 USD with a market cap of 201.68K USD. AIT to USD price is updated in real-time.

AiMalls Key Market Performance:

$ 2.75K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.21%
AiMalls 24-hour price change
201.89K USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AIT price information.

AIT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of AiMalls for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.04391-4.21%
30 Days$ +0.194+24.09%
60 Days$ +0.086+9.41%
90 Days$ -0.005-0.50%
AiMalls Price Change Today

Today, AIT recorded a change of $ -0.04391 (-4.21%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AiMalls 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.194 (+24.09%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AiMalls 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AIT saw a change of $ +0.086 (+9.41%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AiMalls 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.005 (-0.50%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AIT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of AiMalls: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.9
$ 0.9$ 0.9

$ 1.061
$ 1.061$ 1.061

$ 19.8
$ 19.8$ 19.8

0.00%

-4.21%

-8.61%

AIT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 201.68K
$ 201.68K$ 201.68K

$ 2.75K
$ 2.75K$ 2.75K

201.89K
201.89K 201.89K

What is AiMalls (AIT)

AiMalls is the First tokenized E-Commerce powered by state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and underpinned by its utility token AIT with Real World Usecases. AiMalls is SEC registered and audited by CertiK, it transcends traditional shopping experiences, unifying sellers and buyers in a seamless digital platform where efficiency and customer satisfaction reign supreme.

AiMalls is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AiMalls investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AIT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AiMalls on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AiMalls buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AiMalls Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AiMalls, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AIT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AiMalls price prediction page.

AiMalls Price History

Tracing AIT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AIT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AiMalls price history page.

AiMalls (AIT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AiMalls (AIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AiMalls (AIT)

Looking for how to buy AiMalls? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AiMalls on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AIT to Local Currencies

1 AIT to VND
26,288.685
1 AIT to AUD
A$1.54845
1 AIT to GBP
0.74925
1 AIT to EUR
0.86913
1 AIT to USD
$0.999
1 AIT to MYR
RM4.25574
1 AIT to TRY
40.63932
1 AIT to JPY
¥149.85
1 AIT to ARS
ARS$1,370.36826
1 AIT to RUB
81.0189
1 AIT to INR
87.39252
1 AIT to IDR
Rp16,377.04656
1 AIT to KRW
1,391.35725
1 AIT to PHP
58.10184
1 AIT to EGP
￡E.48.52143
1 AIT to BRL
R$5.5944
1 AIT to CAD
C$1.37862
1 AIT to BDT
122.05782
1 AIT to NGN
1,529.85861
1 AIT to UAH
41.64831
1 AIT to VES
Bs122.877
1 AIT to CLP
$969.03
1 AIT to PKR
Rs283.23648
1 AIT to KZT
543.22623
1 AIT to THB
฿32.69727
1 AIT to TWD
NT$29.88009
1 AIT to AED
د.إ3.66633
1 AIT to CHF
Fr0.80919
1 AIT to HKD
HK$7.83216
1 AIT to MAD
.د.م9.11088
1 AIT to MXN
$18.85113
1 AIT to PLN
3.73626
1 AIT to RON
лв4.43556
1 AIT to SEK
kr9.77022
1 AIT to BGN
лв1.70829
1 AIT to HUF
Ft350.02962
1 AIT to CZK
21.49848
1 AIT to KWD
د.ك0.305694
1 AIT to ILS
3.38661

AiMalls Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of AiMalls, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AiMalls Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AiMalls

Disclaimer

