What is AiMalls (AIT)

AiMalls is the First tokenized E-Commerce powered by state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence and underpinned by its utility token AIT with Real World Usecases. AiMalls is SEC registered and audited by CertiK, it transcends traditional shopping experiences, unifying sellers and buyers in a seamless digital platform where efficiency and customer satisfaction reign supreme.

AiMalls (AIT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AiMalls (AIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AiMalls What is the price of AiMalls (AIT) today? The live price of AiMalls (AIT) is 0.999 USD . What is the market cap of AiMalls (AIT)? The current market cap of AiMalls is $ 201.68K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of AIT by its real-time market price of 0.999 USD . What is the circulating supply of AiMalls (AIT)? The current circulating supply of AiMalls (AIT) is 201.89K USD . What was the highest price of AiMalls (AIT)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of AiMalls (AIT) is 19.8 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of AiMalls (AIT)? The 24-hour trading volume of AiMalls (AIT) is $ 2.75K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

