Solidus Ai Tech

Solidus Ai Tech Price(AITECH)

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) Live Price Chart

$0.03923
$0.03923
-0.38%1D
USD

AITECH Live Price Data & Information

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) is currently trading at 0.03923 USD with a market cap of 61.09M USD. AITECH to USD price is updated in real-time.

Solidus Ai Tech Key Market Performance:

$ 2.37M USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.38%
Solidus Ai Tech 24-hour price change
1.56B USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AITECH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AITECH price information.

AITECH Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Solidus Ai Tech for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0001496-0.38%
30 Days$ -0.00141-3.47%
60 Days$ -0.00976-19.93%
90 Days$ -0.00223-5.38%
Solidus Ai Tech Price Change Today

Today, AITECH recorded a change of $ -0.0001496 (-0.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Solidus Ai Tech 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00141 (-3.47%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Solidus Ai Tech 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AITECH saw a change of $ -0.00976 (-19.93%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Solidus Ai Tech 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00223 (-5.38%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AITECH Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Solidus Ai Tech: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.03815
$ 0.03815$ 0.03815

$ 0.0405
$ 0.0405$ 0.0405

$ 0.5
$ 0.5$ 0.5

-0.21%

-0.38%

-9.74%

AITECH Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 61.09M
$ 61.09M$ 61.09M

$ 2.37M
$ 2.37M$ 2.37M

1.56B
1.56B 1.56B

What is Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH)

Solidus has built an eco-friendly High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning 8,000 sqft in Europe. $AITECH is the world’s first deflationary AI infrastructure utility token, facilitating access to the Artificial Intelligence, GPU Marketplace & Launchpad. GPU Marketplace: Access high-performance GPUs for any task, from smooth cloud gaming to complex AI projects. Rent exactly what you need, for as long as you need it, on the secure, user-friendly platform. No upfront costs, just powerful processing power at competitive rates. AI Marketplace: Discover impactful AI Tools to automate day-to-day business and personal activities on the user-friendly marketplace. Categorized into 3 solutions: Foundational AI Models, AI Agents & Standalone AI Solutions. AITECH Pad Launchpad: Gateway to seed, private & public rounds for premium early-stage projects with a strong focus on AI and infrastructure projects that will become potential clients of the services offered on the AI & GPU Marketplaces. $AITECH stakers gain tiered access, allowing them to participate in these high-potential project launches on the launchpad. $AITECH token powers the Solidus AI Tech ecosystem, enabling seamless service procurement. Conventional payment methods are accepted, with fiat currency transactions seamlessly converted to $AITECH on the Blockchain. Following the unlimited burn mechanism, a percentage of AITECH tokens used for purchasing services will be systematically burnt out of the supply.

Solidus Ai Tech is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Solidus Ai Tech investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AITECH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Solidus Ai Tech on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Solidus Ai Tech buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Solidus Ai Tech Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Solidus Ai Tech, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AITECH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Solidus Ai Tech price prediction page.

Solidus Ai Tech Price History

Tracing AITECH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AITECH's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Solidus Ai Tech price history page.

Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AITECH token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Solidus Ai Tech (AITECH)

Looking for how to buy Solidus Ai Tech? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Solidus Ai Tech on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AITECH to Local Currencies

1 AITECH to VND
1,032.33745
1 AITECH to AUD
A$0.0608065
1 AITECH to GBP
0.0294225
1 AITECH to EUR
0.0341301
1 AITECH to USD
$0.03923
1 AITECH to MYR
RM0.1671198
1 AITECH to TRY
1.5923457
1 AITECH to JPY
¥5.8845
1 AITECH to ARS
ARS$53.8133602
1 AITECH to RUB
3.1811607
1 AITECH to INR
3.4322327
1 AITECH to IDR
Rp643.1146512
1 AITECH to KRW
54.714081
1 AITECH to PHP
2.2824014
1 AITECH to EGP
￡E.1.9054011
1 AITECH to BRL
R$0.219688
1 AITECH to CAD
C$0.0541374
1 AITECH to BDT
4.7931214
1 AITECH to NGN
60.0764297
1 AITECH to UAH
1.6354987
1 AITECH to VES
Bs4.82529
1 AITECH to CLP
$38.13156
1 AITECH to PKR
Rs11.1130744
1 AITECH to KZT
21.3320971
1 AITECH to THB
฿1.2855671
1 AITECH to TWD
NT$1.1737616
1 AITECH to AED
د.إ0.1439741
1 AITECH to CHF
Fr0.0317763
1 AITECH to HKD
HK$0.3075632
1 AITECH to MAD
.د.م0.356993
1 AITECH to MXN
$0.7387009
1 AITECH to PLN
0.1467202
1 AITECH to RON
лв0.1741812
1 AITECH to SEK
kr0.3832771
1 AITECH to BGN
лв0.0670833
1 AITECH to HUF
Ft13.7308923
1 AITECH to CZK
0.843445
1 AITECH to KWD
د.ك0.01200438
1 AITECH to ILS
0.1329897

Solidus Ai Tech Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Solidus Ai Tech, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Solidus Ai Tech Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Solidus Ai Tech

