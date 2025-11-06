ExchangeDEX+
The live AITV price today is 0.0866 USD. Track real-time AITV to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

AITV Price(AITV)

1 AITV to USD Live Price:

$0.0866
+2.00%1D
USD
AITV (AITV) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:31:56 (UTC+8)

AITV (AITV) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0848
24H Low
$ 0.0901
24H High

$ 0.0848
$ 0.0901
--
--
0.00%

+2.00%

-5.05%

-5.05%

AITV (AITV) real-time price is $ 0.0866. Over the past 24 hours, AITV traded between a low of $ 0.0848 and a high of $ 0.0901, showing active market volatility. AITV's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, AITV has changed by 0.00% over the past hour, +2.00% over 24 hours, and -5.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

AITV (AITV) Market Information

--
$ 15.37K
$ 86.60M
--
1,000,000,000
BASE

The current Market Cap of AITV is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.37K. The circulating supply of AITV is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 86.60M.

AITV (AITV) Price History USD

Track the price changes of AITV for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.001698+2.00%
30 Days$ +0.0266+44.33%
60 Days$ +0.0266+44.33%
90 Days$ +0.0266+44.33%
AITV Price Change Today

Today, AITV recorded a change of $ +0.001698 (+2.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

AITV 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0266 (+44.33%), showing the token's short-term performance.

AITV 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AITV saw a change of $ +0.0266 (+44.33%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

AITV 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.0266 (+44.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of AITV (AITV)?

Check out the AITV Price History page now.

What is AITV (AITV)

AITV is the world’s first Autonomous Agentic Media Network, where AI agents act as livestreaming creators, collaborators, and economic engines. The platform enables users and communities to launch, interact with, and monetize AI agents through onchain incentives, interactive viewership, and fair token launches.

AITV is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your AITV investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AITV staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AITV on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AITV buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

AITV Price Prediction (USD)

How much will AITV (AITV) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your AITV (AITV) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for AITV.

Check the AITV price prediction now!

AITV (AITV) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of AITV (AITV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AITV token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy AITV (AITV)

Looking for how to buy AITV? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AITV on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

AITV to Local Currencies

1 AITV(AITV) to VND
2,278.879
1 AITV(AITV) to AUD
A$0.132498
1 AITV(AITV) to GBP
0.065816
1 AITV(AITV) to EUR
0.074476
1 AITV(AITV) to USD
$0.0866
1 AITV(AITV) to MYR
RM0.361988
1 AITV(AITV) to TRY
3.646726
1 AITV(AITV) to JPY
¥13.2498
1 AITV(AITV) to ARS
ARS$125.688642
1 AITV(AITV) to RUB
7.026724
1 AITV(AITV) to INR
7.674492
1 AITV(AITV) to IDR
Rp1,443.332756
1 AITV(AITV) to PHP
5.095544
1 AITV(AITV) to EGP
￡E.4.097912
1 AITV(AITV) to BRL
R$0.462444
1 AITV(AITV) to CAD
C$0.12124
1 AITV(AITV) to BDT
10.566066
1 AITV(AITV) to NGN
124.603544
1 AITV(AITV) to COP
$331.800106
1 AITV(AITV) to ZAR
R.1.503376
1 AITV(AITV) to UAH
3.642396
1 AITV(AITV) to TZS
T.Sh.212.7762
1 AITV(AITV) to VES
Bs19.3118
1 AITV(AITV) to CLP
$81.5772
1 AITV(AITV) to PKR
Rs24.476624
1 AITV(AITV) to KZT
45.554198
1 AITV(AITV) to THB
฿2.799778
1 AITV(AITV) to TWD
NT$2.675074
1 AITV(AITV) to AED
د.إ0.317822
1 AITV(AITV) to CHF
Fr0.06928
1 AITV(AITV) to HKD
HK$0.672882
1 AITV(AITV) to AMD
֏33.11584
1 AITV(AITV) to MAD
.د.م0.806246
1 AITV(AITV) to MXN
$1.609028
1 AITV(AITV) to SAR
ريال0.32475
1 AITV(AITV) to ETB
Br13.292234
1 AITV(AITV) to KES
KSh11.185256
1 AITV(AITV) to JOD
د.أ0.0613994
1 AITV(AITV) to PLN
0.319554
1 AITV(AITV) to RON
лв0.381906
1 AITV(AITV) to SEK
kr0.825298
1 AITV(AITV) to BGN
лв0.146354
1 AITV(AITV) to HUF
Ft29.04997
1 AITV(AITV) to CZK
1.829858
1 AITV(AITV) to KWD
د.ك0.0265862
1 AITV(AITV) to ILS
0.28145
1 AITV(AITV) to BOB
Bs0.59754
1 AITV(AITV) to AZN
0.14722
1 AITV(AITV) to TJS
SM0.798452
1 AITV(AITV) to GEL
0.234686
1 AITV(AITV) to AOA
Kz79.01384
1 AITV(AITV) to BHD
.د.ب0.0325616
1 AITV(AITV) to BMD
$0.0866
1 AITV(AITV) to DKK
kr0.561168
1 AITV(AITV) to HNL
L2.275848
1 AITV(AITV) to MUR
3.9836
1 AITV(AITV) to NAD
$1.504242
1 AITV(AITV) to NOK
kr0.879856
1 AITV(AITV) to NZD
$0.152416
1 AITV(AITV) to PAB
B/.0.0866
1 AITV(AITV) to PGK
K0.369782
1 AITV(AITV) to QAR
ر.ق0.315224
1 AITV(AITV) to RSD
дин.8.809818
1 AITV(AITV) to UZS
soʻm1,030.952216
1 AITV(AITV) to ALL
L7.263142
1 AITV(AITV) to ANG
ƒ0.155014
1 AITV(AITV) to AWG
ƒ0.15588
1 AITV(AITV) to BBD
$0.1732
1 AITV(AITV) to BAM
KM0.146354
1 AITV(AITV) to BIF
Fr255.3834
1 AITV(AITV) to BND
$0.11258
1 AITV(AITV) to BSD
$0.0866
1 AITV(AITV) to JMD
$13.88631
1 AITV(AITV) to KHR
347.790796
1 AITV(AITV) to KMF
Fr36.8916
1 AITV(AITV) to LAK
1,882.608658
1 AITV(AITV) to LKR
රු26.401742
1 AITV(AITV) to MDL
L1.481726
1 AITV(AITV) to MGA
Ar390.0897
1 AITV(AITV) to MOP
P0.6928
1 AITV(AITV) to MVR
1.33364
1 AITV(AITV) to MWK
MK150.08646
1 AITV(AITV) to MZN
MT5.53807
1 AITV(AITV) to NPR
रु12.27122
1 AITV(AITV) to PYG
614.1672
1 AITV(AITV) to RWF
Fr125.8298
1 AITV(AITV) to SBD
$0.711852
1 AITV(AITV) to SCR
1.189884
1 AITV(AITV) to SRD
$3.33843
1 AITV(AITV) to SVC
$0.756884
1 AITV(AITV) to SZL
L1.50251
1 AITV(AITV) to TMT
m0.3031
1 AITV(AITV) to TND
د.ت0.2562494
1 AITV(AITV) to TTD
$0.586282
1 AITV(AITV) to UGX
Sh302.7536
1 AITV(AITV) to XAF
Fr49.2754
1 AITV(AITV) to XCD
$0.23382
1 AITV(AITV) to XOF
Fr49.2754
1 AITV(AITV) to XPF
Fr8.9198
1 AITV(AITV) to BWP
P1.16477
1 AITV(AITV) to BZD
$0.174066
1 AITV(AITV) to CVE
$8.285888
1 AITV(AITV) to DJF
Fr15.4148
1 AITV(AITV) to DOP
$5.570112
1 AITV(AITV) to DZD
د.ج11.31862
1 AITV(AITV) to FJD
$0.197448
1 AITV(AITV) to GNF
Fr752.987
1 AITV(AITV) to GTQ
Q0.663356
1 AITV(AITV) to GYD
$18.113256
1 AITV(AITV) to ISK
kr10.9982

For a more in-depth understanding of AITV, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official AITV Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About AITV

How much is AITV (AITV) worth today?
The live AITV price in USD is 0.0866 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AITV to USD price?
The current price of AITV to USD is $ 0.0866. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of AITV?
The market cap for AITV is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AITV?
The circulating supply of AITV is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AITV?
AITV achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AITV?
AITV saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of AITV?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AITV is $ 15.37K USD.
Will AITV go higher this year?
AITV might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AITV price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
AITV (AITV) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania 

November 6, 2025

How Cryptocurrencies Are Taxed in Germany

November 6, 2025
