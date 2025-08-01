More About AIXBT

Aixbt Logo

Aixbt Price(AIXBT)

Aixbt (AIXBT) Live Price Chart

$0.1257
$0.1257$0.1257
-3.00%1D
USD

AIXBT Live Price Data & Information

Aixbt (AIXBT) is currently trading at 0.1256 USD with a market cap of 120.47M USD. AIXBT to USD price is updated in real-time.

Aixbt Key Market Performance:

$ 3.05M USD
24-hour trading volume
-3.00%
Aixbt 24-hour price change
959.17M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AIXBT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

AIXBT Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Aixbt for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.003888-3.00%
30 Days$ +0.0043+3.54%
60 Days$ -0.0723-36.54%
90 Days$ -0.06779-35.06%
Aixbt Price Change Today

Today, AIXBT recorded a change of $ -0.003888 (-3.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aixbt 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0043 (+3.54%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aixbt 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AIXBT saw a change of $ -0.0723 (-36.54%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aixbt 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.06779 (-35.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AIXBT Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Aixbt: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.1246
$ 0.1246$ 0.1246

$ 0.1352
$ 0.1352$ 0.1352

$ 0.9659
$ 0.9659$ 0.9659

-1.34%

-3.00%

-16.72%

AIXBT Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 120.47M
$ 120.47M$ 120.47M

$ 3.05M
$ 3.05M$ 3.05M

959.17M
959.17M 959.17M

What is Aixbt (AIXBT)

Aixbt is a meme coin on the Base chain.

Aixbt is a meme coin on the Base chain.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AIXBT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aixbt on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aixbt buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aixbt Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Aixbt, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AIXBT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Aixbt price prediction page.

Aixbt Price History

Tracing AIXBT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AIXBT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Aixbt price history page.

Aixbt (AIXBT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aixbt (AIXBT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AIXBT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Aixbt (AIXBT)

Looking for how to buy Aixbt? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aixbt on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AIXBT to Local Currencies

1 AIXBT to VND
3,305.164
1 AIXBT to AUD
A$0.19468
1 AIXBT to GBP
0.0942
1 AIXBT to EUR
0.109272
1 AIXBT to USD
$0.1256
1 AIXBT to MYR
RM0.535056
1 AIXBT to TRY
5.109408
1 AIXBT to JPY
¥18.84
1 AIXBT to ARS
ARS$172.290544
1 AIXBT to RUB
10.18616
1 AIXBT to INR
10.987488
1 AIXBT to IDR
Rp2,059.016064
1 AIXBT to KRW
174.9294
1 AIXBT to PHP
7.304896
1 AIXBT to EGP
￡E.6.100392
1 AIXBT to BRL
R$0.70336
1 AIXBT to CAD
C$0.173328
1 AIXBT to BDT
15.345808
1 AIXBT to NGN
192.342584
1 AIXBT to UAH
5.236264
1 AIXBT to VES
Bs15.4488
1 AIXBT to CLP
$121.832
1 AIXBT to PKR
Rs35.610112
1 AIXBT to KZT
68.297512
1 AIXBT to THB
฿4.110888
1 AIXBT to TWD
NT$3.756696
1 AIXBT to AED
د.إ0.460952
1 AIXBT to CHF
Fr0.101736
1 AIXBT to HKD
HK$0.984704
1 AIXBT to MAD
.د.م1.145472
1 AIXBT to MXN
$2.370072
1 AIXBT to PLN
0.469744
1 AIXBT to RON
лв0.557664
1 AIXBT to SEK
kr1.228368
1 AIXBT to BGN
лв0.214776
1 AIXBT to HUF
Ft44.007728
1 AIXBT to CZK
2.702912
1 AIXBT to KWD
د.ك0.0384336
1 AIXBT to ILS
0.425784

Aixbt Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aixbt, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Aixbt Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aixbt

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions.

