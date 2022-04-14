AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Information aixCB Capital is a community-driven AI Agent venture capital initiative committed to identifying, supporting, and investing in visionary founders shaping the future of early-stage AI, AI Agents, and DeSci projects. Official Website: https://aixcbcapital.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/GqnZQE5MPu2Msqwq8k2VTmHvMQKccR6HKd8hbx39v3CU Buy AIXCB Now!

Market Cap: $ 2.22M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 993.51M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.24M
All-Time High: $ 0.0635
All-Time Low: $ 0.000575701489026845
Current Price: $ 0.002236

AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AIXCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIXCB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIXCB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIXCB's tokenomics, explore AIXCB token's live price!

