She Rises (AKA) Tokenomics

She Rises (AKA) Information Akasha DAO is a decentralized, community-governed platform powered by its native token. Akasha DAO aims to redefine the creation and management of AI agents, both within and beyond the BLOOM ecosystem, enabling users of all skill levels to easily develop and deploy AI agents, build businesses, and create games. Official Website: akasha.bloomverse.io Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/4TwC4AiF1uUSHES2eBftGqemp6TqjEnKghqiH6dFpump Buy AKA Now!

She Rises (AKA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for She Rises (AKA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.08M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 999.99M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.06195 All-Time Low: $ 0.00081776249475836 Current Price: $ 0.003081

She Rises (AKA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of She Rises (AKA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AKA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AKA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy AKA Interested in adding She Rises (AKA) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy AKA, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

She Rises (AKA) Price History Analyzing the price history of AKA helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

AKA Price Prediction Want to know where AKA might be heading? Our AKA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

