What is Aki Protocol (AKI)

Aki Network is a large-scale, data-driven Web3 influencer network. Aki Network is a large-scale, data-driven Web3 influencer network.

Aki Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aki Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check AKI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Aki Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aki Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aki Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Aki Protocol (AKI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Aki Protocol (AKI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Aki Protocol.

Check the Aki Protocol price prediction now!

Aki Protocol (AKI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aki Protocol (AKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AKI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Aki Protocol (AKI)

Looking for how to buy Aki Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aki Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AKI to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Aki Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aki Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aki Protocol How much is Aki Protocol (AKI) worth today? The live AKI price in USD is 0.001267 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current AKI to USD price? $ 0.001267 . Check out The current price of AKI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Aki Protocol? The market cap for AKI is -- USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of AKI? The circulating supply of AKI is -- USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AKI? AKI achieved an ATH price of -- USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AKI? AKI saw an ATL price of -- USD . What is the trading volume of AKI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AKI is $ 128.65K USD . Will AKI go higher this year? AKI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AKI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Aki Protocol (AKI) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8) Type Information 11-05 17:18:00 Industry Updates Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98% 11-05 10:42:00 On-chain Data Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated 11-04 17:22:15 Industry Updates Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear" 11-04 15:40:43 Industry Updates Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h 11-04 13:21:37 Industry Updates Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated 11-04 05:28:00 Industry Updates Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Hot News

MEXC Highlights Financial Strength and Enhanced Customer Support in Latest Security Report

How Cryptocurrencies are Taxed in Romania