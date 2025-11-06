ExchangeDEX+
The live Aki Protocol price today is 0.001267 USD. Track real-time AKI to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

More About AKI

AKI Price Info

What is AKI

AKI Whitepaper

AKI Official Website

AKI Tokenomics

AKI Price Forecast

AKI History

AKI Buying Guide

AKI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

AKI Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Aki Protocol Logo

Aki Protocol Price(AKI)

1 AKI to USD Live Price:

$0.001267
$0.001267$0.001267
-7.38%1D
USD
Aki Protocol (AKI) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:40:31 (UTC+8)

Aki Protocol (AKI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001232
$ 0.001232$ 0.001232
24H Low
$ 0.001385
$ 0.001385$ 0.001385
24H High

$ 0.001232
$ 0.001232$ 0.001232

$ 0.001385
$ 0.001385$ 0.001385

--
----

--
----

+1.60%

-7.38%

-7.73%

-7.73%

Aki Protocol (AKI) real-time price is $ 0.001267. Over the past 24 hours, AKI traded between a low of $ 0.001232 and a high of $ 0.001385, showing active market volatility. AKI's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, AKI has changed by +1.60% over the past hour, -7.38% over 24 hours, and -7.73% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Aki Protocol (AKI) Market Information

--
----

$ 128.65K
$ 128.65K$ 128.65K

$ 2.53M
$ 2.53M$ 2.53M

--
----

2,000,000,000
2,000,000,000 2,000,000,000

MATIC

The current Market Cap of Aki Protocol is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 128.65K. The circulating supply of AKI is --, with a total supply of 2000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.53M.

Aki Protocol (AKI) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Aki Protocol for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00010096-7.38%
30 Days$ +0.000267+26.70%
60 Days$ +0.000267+26.70%
90 Days$ +0.000267+26.70%
Aki Protocol Price Change Today

Today, AKI recorded a change of $ -0.00010096 (-7.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Aki Protocol 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000267 (+26.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Aki Protocol 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AKI saw a change of $ +0.000267 (+26.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Aki Protocol 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000267 (+26.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Aki Protocol (AKI)?

Check out the Aki Protocol Price History page now.

What is Aki Protocol (AKI)

Aki Network is a large-scale, data-driven Web3 influencer network.

Aki Protocol is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Aki Protocol investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AKI staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Aki Protocol on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Aki Protocol buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Aki Protocol Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Aki Protocol (AKI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Aki Protocol (AKI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Aki Protocol.

Check the Aki Protocol price prediction now!

Aki Protocol (AKI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Aki Protocol (AKI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AKI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Aki Protocol (AKI)

Looking for how to buy Aki Protocol? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Aki Protocol on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

AKI to Local Currencies

Aki Protocol Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Aki Protocol, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Aki Protocol Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Aki Protocol

How much is Aki Protocol (AKI) worth today?
The live AKI price in USD is 0.001267 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current AKI to USD price?
The current price of AKI to USD is $ 0.001267. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Aki Protocol?
The market cap for AKI is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of AKI?
The circulating supply of AKI is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of AKI?
AKI achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of AKI?
AKI saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of AKI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for AKI is $ 128.65K USD.
Will AKI go higher this year?
AKI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out AKI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:40:31 (UTC+8)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

