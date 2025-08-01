More About AKITA

Akita Logo

Akita Price(AKITA)

Akita (AKITA) Live Price Chart

$0.00000006186
$0.00000006186$0.00000006186
-2.05%1D
USD

AKITA Live Price Data & Information

Akita (AKITA) is currently trading at 0.00000006186 USD with a market cap of 4.21M USD. AKITA to USD price is updated in real-time.

Akita Key Market Performance:

$ 56.17K USD
24-hour trading volume
-2.05%
Akita 24-hour price change
68.07T USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the AKITA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market.

AKITA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Akita for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000000012947-2.05%
30 Days$ +0.00000001653+36.46%
60 Days$ +0.00000000569+10.12%
90 Days$ +0.00000001063+20.74%
Akita Price Change Today

Today, AKITA recorded a change of $ -0.0000000012947 (-2.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Akita 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00000001653 (+36.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Akita 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, AKITA saw a change of $ +0.00000000569 (+10.12%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Akita 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00000001063 (+20.74%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

AKITA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Akita: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00000006131
$ 0.00000006131$ 0.00000006131

$ 0.00000006543
$ 0.00000006543$ 0.00000006543

$ 0.0000295
$ 0.0000295$ 0.0000295

-0.73%

-2.05%

+0.99%

AKITA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 4.21M
$ 4.21M$ 4.21M

$ 56.17K
$ 56.17K$ 56.17K

68.07T
68.07T 68.07T

What is Akita (AKITA)

AKITA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment with it claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned..

Akita is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Akita investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check AKITA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Akita on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Akita buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Akita Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Akita, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AKITA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Akita price prediction page.

Akita Price History

Tracing AKITA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AKITA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Akita price history page.

Akita (AKITA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Akita (AKITA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about AKITA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Akita (AKITA)

Looking for how to buy Akita? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Akita on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide.

AKITA to Local Currencies

1 AKITA to VND
0.0016278459
1 AKITA to AUD
A$0.000000095883
1 AKITA to GBP
0.000000046395
1 AKITA to EUR
0.0000000538182
1 AKITA to USD
$0.00000006186
1 AKITA to MYR
RM0.0000002635236
1 AKITA to TRY
0.0000025164648
1 AKITA to JPY
¥0.000009279
1 AKITA to ARS
ARS$0.0000848558364
1 AKITA to RUB
0.000005016846
1 AKITA to INR
0.0000054115128
1 AKITA to IDR
Rp0.0010140981984
1 AKITA to KRW
0.000086155515
1 AKITA to PHP
0.0000035977776
1 AKITA to EGP
￡E.0.0000030045402
1 AKITA to BRL
R$0.000000346416
1 AKITA to CAD
C$0.0000000853668
1 AKITA to BDT
0.0000075580548
1 AKITA to NGN
0.0000947317854
1 AKITA to UAH
0.0000025789434
1 AKITA to VES
Bs0.00000760878
1 AKITA to CLP
$0.0000600042
1 AKITA to PKR
Rs0.0000175385472
1 AKITA to KZT
0.0000336376122
1 AKITA to THB
฿0.0000020246778
1 AKITA to TWD
NT$0.0000018502326
1 AKITA to AED
د.إ0.0000002270262
1 AKITA to CHF
Fr0.0000000501066
1 AKITA to HKD
HK$0.0000004849824
1 AKITA to MAD
.د.م0.0000005641632
1 AKITA to MXN
$0.0000011672982
1 AKITA to PLN
0.0000002313564
1 AKITA to RON
лв0.0000002746584
1 AKITA to SEK
kr0.0000006049908
1 AKITA to BGN
лв0.0000001057806
1 AKITA to HUF
Ft0.0000216745068
1 AKITA to CZK
0.0000013312272
1 AKITA to KWD
د.ك0.00000001892916
1 AKITA to ILS
0.0000002097054

Akita Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Akita, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Akita Website
Block Explorer

