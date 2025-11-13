De Amerikaanse overheid ligt al weken stil, maar vandaag zou daar eindelijk verandering in kunnen komen. Het wetsvoorstel dat maandag de Senaat passeerde, ligt nu op tafel bij het Huis van Afgevaardigden. Een cruciale dag voor Washington, maar ook voor Bitcoin (BTC) en de bredere cryptomarkt. Check onze Discord Connect met "like-minded" crypto enthousiastelingen Leer gratis de basis van Bitcoin & trading - stap voor stap, zonder voorkennis. Krijg duidelijke uitleg & charts van ervaren analisten. Sluit je aan bij een community die samen groeit. Nu naar Discord Langste sluiting ooit De federale overheid ligt sinds 1 oktober grotendeels plat. Vandaag wordt dag 43 afgeteld, wat een nieuw record markeert in de Amerikaanse geschiedenis. Het vorige stond op 34 dagen, eveneens onder het bewind van Donald Trump. Een government shutdown ontstaat wanneer het Congres er niet in slaagt op tijd een begroting goed te keuren. Zonder formele financiering komt het staatsapparaat piepend tot stilstand: loketten sluiten, salarissen stoppen, en essentiële diensten draaien op minimale bezetting. De gevolgen zijn voelbaar tot diep in de samenleving. Ruim 800.000 ambtenaren zitten zonder inkomen, voedselhulp aan 42 miljoen Amerikanen is beperkt en luchthavens kampen met uitgedunde bemanning. Het vertrouwen van burgers én investeerders brokkelt zichtbaar af. De Amerikaanse rekenkamer schat dat een maand shutdown de economie ongeveer 1 procent groei kost – zo’n 7 miljard dollar per maand. Een stevige aderlating die markten, en dus ook crypto, de afgelopen weken onder druk hield. Doorbraak in de Senaat De impasse brak pas toen acht Democratische senatoren de oversteek maakten naar de Republikeinse zijde. Daarmee kwam de teller precies op de zestig stemmen die nodig waren om het compromis door de Senaat te loodsen. De deal voorziet in tijdelijke financiering tot eind januari 2026. In ruil daarvoor gaven de Democraten groen licht voor een latere stemming over zorgsubsidies voor 24 miljoen Amerikanen. Senator Bernie Sanders noemde het “een gruwelijke fout”, maar zelfs hij moest erkennen dat de economische schade te groot werd om nog langer te talmen. Stabiliteit woog zwaarder dan politieke zuiverheid. President Donald Trump greep Veterans Day aan om de deal te prijzen. Tijdens zijn toespraak bedankte hij voorzitter Mike Johnson en Senaatsleider John Thune: “We openen ons land weer. Het had nooit gesloten mogen worden.” In een interview met ESPN klonk hij zelfverzekerd over de stemming in het Huis: node="" data-is-only-node="">Dus het Huis gaat stemmen, en ik denk dat ze positief gaan stemmen. Ik denk dat de meeste mensen willen dat het land weer opengaat. Alleen mensen die ons land haten, willen dat het gesloten blijft, want ons land doet het geweldig.” Dunne meerderheid Toch is de uitkomst allesbehalve zeker. De Republikeinen hebben maar een krappe meerderheid en mogen hooguit twee stemmen verliezen. Vooral de conservatieve Freedom Caucus twijfelt over de prijs van het akkoord: een extra 1,8 biljoen dollar aan uitgaven, waarmee de nationale schuld stijgt tot boven de 38 biljoen. Ook aan Democratische zijde klinkt nog aarzeling over de uitgestelde zorgstemmen. Maar het sentiment lijkt te kantelen. Als het Huis vanmiddag rond 16:00 uur lokale tijd instemt, kan Trump dezelfde dag nog zijn handtekening zetten. Kan Bitcoin profiteren? Beleggers kijken gespannen toe. Zondag kregen we al een voorproefje, maar de echte beweging kan volgen zodra het slot van de overheid afgaat. De vorige keer in 2018 volgde een indrukwekkende rally van 300 procent in vijf maanden tijd. Dat wil natuurlijk niet zeggen dat we nu hetzelfde gaan krijgen, maar het laat wel zien dat het voor vertrouwen in de markt kan zorgen. Na de grote correctie van de afgelopen weken kan de markt dat goed gebruiken. The last time the U.S. government reopened after a shutdown, Bitcoin made a five-month rally, surging by over 300%. pic.twitter.com/q6Muil7l8F — Ash Crypto (@AshCrypto) November 9, 2025 Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cruciale dag voor Bitcoin vandaag: Amerikaanse shutdown kan beëindigd worden is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

Coinbase heeft de geplande overname van de Britse stablecoin-startup BVNK Limited ter waarde van circa 2 miljard dollar afgeblazen. Dat bevestigde een woordvoerder van de Amerikaanse cryptobeurs aan zakenblad Fortune. De gesprekken bevonden zich in een vergevorderd stadium, maar zijn onverwacht stopgezet.

Stablecoins zijn voor Coinbase een belangrijk verdienmodel. Nu, maar zeker ook in de toekomst. Coinbase wil graag een grote rol (blijven) spelen in de wereld van cryptobetalingen, en het liefst ook daarbuiten.

Coinbase verbreekt exclusiviteit met BVNK

In oktober bereikten Coinbase en BVNK een exclusieve onderhandelingsfase, waarin de Britse startup geen andere biedingen mocht ontvangen. Volgens ingewijden bevonden beide partijen zich al in het due-diligenceproces, waarbij financiële en juridische controles werden uitgevoerd.

Waarom de overname uiteindelijk niet doorgaat, is niet bekendgemaakt. De deal zou een van de grootste overnames ooit zijn geweest binnen de stablecoinsector. Coinbase wilde via BVNK zijn positie versterken in de infrastructuur voor digitale betalingen,een kernonderdeel van de strategie van CEO Brian Armstrong om de beurs minder afhankelijk te maken van handelsvolumes.

BVNK moest sleutelrol spelen in stablecoinplannen

BVNK, opgericht in het Verenigd Koninkrijk, levert technologie waarmee bedrijven fiatgeld kunnen omzetten naar stablecoins zoals USD Coin (USDC). Ook biedt het bedrijf compliance-oplossingen en API's voor crypto-betalingen. Daarmee geldt het bedrijf als een belangrijke speler in de brug tussen traditionele financiën en digitale valuta.

Daarnaast schrapt het soms altcoins. Dat is ook vaak om aan regels te voldoen. Tegelijkertijd bevat het platform nog tal van (onzin)projecten waar je je vraagtekens bij kunt zetten.

Met de overname zou Coinbase directe toegang hebben gekregen tot BVNK's klantenbestand en betalingsinfrastructuur in Europa. Dat had de Amerikaanse beurs kunnen helpen om haar internationale activiteiten uit te breiden en beter te voldoen aan Europese regelgeving, zoals de Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA)-verordening die in 2025 volledig van kracht wordt.

Coinbase is sinds haar oprichting druk bezig met het volgen van de regels. Ze kregen een boete in Ierland van ruim $24 miljoen.

Mogelijke redenen voor het afblazen

Hoewel Coinbase geen details gaf, wijzen analisten op drie mogelijke oorzaken:

Waarderingsverschil: De volatiliteit in de cryptomarkt kan de waardering van BVNK onder druk hebben gezet.
Compliance-risico's: Nieuwe regelgeving in de VS en Europa maakt due diligence bij financiële instellingen complexer.
Strategische heroriëntatie: Coinbase kan prioriteit geven aan interne stablecoinprojecten, zoals de samenwerking met Circle rond USDC.

Volgens bronnen rond BVNK wordt onderzocht of andere strategische partners interesse hebben in een samenwerking of investering.

Gevolgen voor de stablecoinmarkt

Het afblazen van de deal onderstreept hoe uitdagend fusies en overnames in de cryptosector blijven, ondanks groeiende institutionele interesse. Stablecoins zijn cruciaal voor de adoptie van digitale valuta in handel, betalingen en DeFi (gedecentraliseerde financiën).

De beslissing van Coinbase kan de consolidatie in deze snelgroeiende markt tijdelijk afremmen. Toch blijft de belangstelling groot. Analisten verwachten dat Coinbase op termijn andere overnamekandidaten zal onderzoeken om zijn positie in de wereldwijde betalingsmarkt te versterken.

Conclusie

De mislukte overname van BVNK markeert een strategisch keerpunt voor Coinbase. Waar het bedrijf zijn stablecoinambities wilde versnellen via acquisities, lijkt het nu voorzichtiger te worden. De beslissing illustreert hoe strengere regelgeving en marktonzekerheid ook grote spelers dwingen tot herbezinning.

Het bericht Coinbase blaast overname van $2 miljard af, reden voor afwijzen BVNK onduidelijk is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.

