Determinism vs. Adaptability: A Comparison of Bitcoin and Ethereum's Two Inflation Mechanisms

I. When "Scarcity" Becomes a Belief In the semantic map of the financial world, "inflation" is often regarded as the enemy. In the crypto world, however, "inflation" is a philosophy that has been redefined. Bitcoin and Ethereum—the two most influential public blockchains to date—are both answering the same question: how should money be created, distributed, suppressed, and destroyed? Satoshi Nakamoto's 21 million Bitcoin cap, set in 2009, has become one of the most famous numbers in human digital history. It is a symbol and a creed: scarcity equals trust. In contrast, Ethereum adheres to a different belief: an unlimited, elastic supply. It refuses to be defined by a fixed formula, but maintains a dynamic balance through a complex burning and reward mechanism. The two monetary policies, one static and one dynamic, resemble the narrative paths of two civilizations—one the classical "gold standard," and the other an organically evolving "monetary ecosystem." II. Bitcoin's Time Machine Bitcoin's inflation mechanism is like a sculpture driven by time. Its shape was etched into the code back in 2009. Every 210,000 blocks, the reward is halved until the block reward eventually reaches zero. From the initial 50 BTC, to 25, 12.5, 6.25, and now 3.125. Each halving is like the tolling of a clock, making the world re-examine this "predictable scarcity". The elegance of this mechanism lies in its immutability. It has no committee, no algorithmic voting, and no elastic parameters. Bitcoin's inflation rate is a step-like curve, declining from tens of percentage points initially to less than 1% today. Following its predetermined trajectory, it will reach zero in 2140, at which point no new Bitcoins will be created. This design has resulted in Bitcoin's inflation rate already lagging behind the annual production growth rate of gold. It is a near-perfect anti-inflation model, a monetary doctrine that replaces central banks with algorithms. However, this certainty comes at a price. When block rewards eventually disappear, Bitcoin miners will rely solely on transaction fees to operate. The sustainability of miner revenue and the future of cybersecurity have become the longest-standing philosophical debate within the Bitcoin academic and developer communities. Bitcoin's monetary policy is like a precise clock: reliable, cold, and unalterable. It rejects flexibility, yet that's what has earned it immortality. III. Ethereum: Seeking Balance in Evolution If Bitcoin is a clock written by God, then Ethereum is more like a plant. Vitalik Buterin has never promised that Ethereum's supply will be fixed. Instead, in his 2015 white paper, he suggested that the money supply should adjust as the network grows. This is an economic adaptive biology, not a dogmatic monetary theology. In its early days, Ethereum's inflation rate was extremely high—more than 10% was issued annually. This was a still-growing network that needed incentives for miners to maintain computing power and security. Each subsequent hard fork resembled a policy experiment. The Byzantium upgrade in 2017 reduced the block reward from 5 ETH to 3 ETH; Constantinople in 2019, further reduced to 2 ETH; Each adjustment has suppressed inflation, allowing Ethereum to gradually move from a "high-growth period" to a "steady-state period". Then, the London upgrade in 2021 (EIP-1559) completely changed the logic of this curve. It introduces a "fee burning" mechanism: every transaction pays a base fee, which is then directly destroyed—disappeared forever. From then on, Ethereum began to self-regulate between issuance and burning. When the network was busy and gas was high, the amount of ETH burned even exceeded the amount of new issuance, and the entire system entered a deflationary state. At that moment, ETH was first referred to as "Ultrasound Money"—a tribute to the "Sound Money" spirit of Bitcoin, and also a provocation. The "Merge" in September 2022 was a historic milestone. Ethereum abandoned Proof-of-Work and fully transitioned to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). Block rewards plummeted from 13,000 coins per day to approximately 1,700 coins, reducing the total supply by nearly 90%. This was a monetary tightening equivalent to three Bitcoin-style halvings. The merged Ethereum network has reduced its inflation rate to approximately 0.5%. If the network is active and the rate at which ETH is burned exceeds the rate at which it is issued, negative inflation will occur—a unique form of "active deflation" in the crypto world. Bitcoin's scarcity comes from its rules; Ethereum's scarcity comes from its behavior. IV. Two Philosophies of Inflation: Certainty and Adaptability Both Bitcoin and Ethereum are pursuing the same goal: to ensure that currency retains its value over time. But they took completely different paths. Bitcoin has inflation on its timeline. Its monetary policy, once announced, cannot be changed. The halving event acts like a religious ritual, reminding the world every four years that scarcity continues to accumulate. Ethereum, on the other hand, has taken an experimental approach. It rejects capping, yet has repeatedly and proactively reduced its issuance, introduced burning, and decreased rewards in practice. Its monetary policy, like open-source code, allows for tuning, optimization, and evolution. The difference between these two philosophies reflects two different understandings of "trust". Bitcoin makes people trust in the immutability of code; Ethereum empowers people to trust the evolution of consensus. The former is a hard inflation model—a predetermined decline curve; The latter is a flexible model—a system that automatically adjusts based on network vitality and economic feedback. If Bitcoin is like the currency of the gold standard era—scarce, predictable, and cold; Ethereum is more like an organism that is a hybrid of a central bank and an algorithm, and it has learned to "breathe"—contracting supply during transaction booms and releasing incentives during calm periods. V. After Inflation: The Narrative Power of Money Now, as Bitcoin enters its fourth halving cycle and Ethereum seeks a balance between burning and issuing, the debate about "crypto inflation" has transcended economics. It has become a narrative battle. Bitcoin's narrative is one of perpetual scarcity. Its believers firmly believe that in the currency wars of the 21st century, only Bitcoin, with its fixed cap, can combat the dilution of national credit. It is "digital gold," and also a departure of monetary sovereignty. Ethereum's narrative, on the other hand, is one of adaptation and evolution. It believes that monetary policy can be upgraded, much like the network protocol itself. It links the money supply to the demand for block space, merging the flow of value with the supply of tokens. This difference is shaping two very different economic ecosystems: Bitcoin has become a store of value, a "digital vault"; Ethereum then becomes the economic operating system, carrying the liquidity of finance and applications. In this sense, inflation is no longer just a data indicator, but a civilized choice. Bitcoin chose to remain unchanged; Ethereum chose to grow. VI. Epilogue: The Future of Inflation and the Limits of Trust Currently, global monetary policy is still experiencing dramatic fluctuations—the shadow of inflation lingers in the world of fiat currencies. In the crypto world, however, inflation mechanisms are being rewritten by algorithms, protocols, and human consensus. Bitcoin, with an almost sacred detachment, has proven that a fixed-supply currency can operate for fifteen years without veering off course in a sovereignless world. Ethereum, on the other hand, demonstrates with an experimental spirit that money does not have to be static; it can find a self-consistent balance between algorithms and behavior. When future generations look back on this history, they may not only see two tokens, but also two design philosophies about "trust". One approach is to counter uncertainty with certainty; Another approach is to forge a new order amidst uncertainty. In the story of digital currency, inflation has never disappeared; it has simply been redefined.