Aleo to Iraqi Dinar Conversion Table
- 1 ALEO296.73 IQD
- 2 ALEO593.47 IQD
- 3 ALEO890.20 IQD
- 4 ALEO1,186.93 IQD
- 5 ALEO1,483.66 IQD
- 6 ALEO1,780.40 IQD
- 7 ALEO2,077.13 IQD
- 8 ALEO2,373.86 IQD
- 9 ALEO2,670.60 IQD
- 10 ALEO2,967.33 IQD
- 50 ALEO14,836.64 IQD
- 100 ALEO29,673.28 IQD
- 1,000 ALEO296,732.80 IQD
- 5,000 ALEO1,483,664.02 IQD
- 10,000 ALEO2,967,328.04 IQD
The table above displays real-time Aleo to Iraqi Dinar (ALEO to IQD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ALEO to 10,000 ALEO. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ALEO amounts using the latest IQD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ALEO to IQD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
IQD to ALEO Conversion Table
- 1 IQD0.003370 ALEO
- 2 IQD0.006740 ALEO
- 3 IQD0.01011 ALEO
- 4 IQD0.01348 ALEO
- 5 IQD0.01685 ALEO
- 6 IQD0.02022 ALEO
- 7 IQD0.02359 ALEO
- 8 IQD0.02696 ALEO
- 9 IQD0.03033 ALEO
- 10 IQD0.03370 ALEO
- 50 IQD0.1685 ALEO
- 100 IQD0.3370 ALEO
- 1,000 IQD3.370 ALEO
- 5,000 IQD16.85 ALEO
- 10,000 IQD33.70 ALEO
The table above shows real-time Iraqi Dinar to Aleo (IQD to ALEO) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 IQD to 10,000 IQD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Aleo you can get at current rates based on commonly used IQD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Aleo (ALEO) is currently trading at ع.د 296.73 IQD , reflecting a -2.15% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ع.د3.41B with a fully diluted market capitalization of ع.د192.00B IQD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Aleo Price page.
847.67B IQD
Circulation Supply
3.41B
24-Hour Trading Volume
192.00B IQD
Market Cap
-2.15%
Price Change (1D)
ع.د 0.2375
24H High
ع.د 0.22
24H Low
The ALEO to IQD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Aleo's fluctuations against IQD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Aleo price.
ALEO to IQD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ALEO = 296.73 IQD | 1 IQD = 0.003370 ALEO
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ALEO to IQD is 296.73 IQD.
Buying 5 ALEO will cost 1,483.66 IQD and 10 ALEO is valued at 2,967.33 IQD.
1 IQD can be traded for 0.003370 ALEO.
50 IQD can be converted to 0.1685 ALEO, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ALEO to IQD has changed by -2.96% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -2.15%, reaching a high of 311.1436686201172 IQD and a low of 288.21729303758224 IQD.
One month ago, the value of 1 ALEO was 338.00028001680096 IQD, which represents a -12.21% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ALEO has changed by -28.29769786187171 IQD, resulting in a -8.71% change in its value.
All About Aleo (ALEO)
Now that you have calculated the price of Aleo (ALEO), you can learn more about Aleo directly at MEXC. Learn about ALEO past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Aleo, trading pairs, and more.
ALEO to IQD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Aleo (ALEO) has fluctuated between 288.21729303758224 IQD and 311.1436686201172 IQD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 288.21729303758224 IQD to a high of 458.52751165069895 IQD. You can view detailed ALEO to IQD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ع.د 301.31
|ع.د 458.52
|ع.د 458.52
|ع.د 589.53
|Low
|ع.د 288.21
|ع.د 288.21
|ع.د 235.81
|ع.د 235.81
|Average
|ع.د 288.21
|ع.د 314.41
|ع.د 327.51
|ع.د 327.51
|Volatility
|+7.44%
|+56.28%
|+63.37%
|+107.82%
|Change
|-3.74%
|-1.99%
|-12.24%
|-8.78%
Aleo Price Forecast in IQD for 2026 and 2030
Aleo’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ALEO to IQD forecasts for the coming years:
ALEO Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Aleo could reach approximately ع.د311.57 IQD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ALEO Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ALEO may rise to around ع.د378.71 IQD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Aleo Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ALEO Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
ALEO/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ALEO Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Aleo is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ALEO at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
ALEOUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore ALEO Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Aleo futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Aleo
Looking to add Aleo to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Aleo › or Get started now ›
ALEO and IQD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Aleo (ALEO) vs USD: Market Comparison
Aleo Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.2265
- 7-Day Change: -2.96%
- 30-Day Trend: -12.21%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ALEO, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to IQD, the USD price of ALEO remains the primary market benchmark.
[ALEO Price] [ALEO to USD]
Iraqi Dinar (IQD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (IQD/USD): 0.0007633587786259542
- 7-Day Change: -0.03%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.03%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger IQD means you will pay less to get the same amount of ALEO.
- A weaker IQD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ALEO securely with IQD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ALEO to IQD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Aleo (ALEO) and Iraqi Dinar (IQD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ALEO, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ALEO to IQD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and IQD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. IQD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence IQD's strength. When IQD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ALEO, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Aleo, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ALEO may rise, impacting its conversion to IQD.
Convert ALEO to IQD Instantly
Use our real-time ALEO to IQD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ALEO to IQD?
Enter the Amount of ALEO
Start by entering how much ALEO you want to convert into IQD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ALEO to IQD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ALEO to IQD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ALEO and IQD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ALEO to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ALEO with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ALEO to IQD exchange rate calculated?
The ALEO to IQD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ALEO (often in USD or USDT), converted to IQD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ALEO to IQD rate change so frequently?
ALEO to IQD rate changes so frequently because both Aleo and Iraqi Dinar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ALEO to IQD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ALEO to IQD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ALEO to IQD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ALEO to IQD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ALEO to IQD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ALEO against IQD over time?
You can understand the ALEO against IQD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ALEO to IQD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken IQD, impacting the conversion rate even if ALEO stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ALEO to IQD exchange rate?
Aleo halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ALEO to IQD rate.
Can I compare the ALEO to IQD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ALEO to IQD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ALEO to IQD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Aleo price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ALEO to IQD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but IQD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ALEO to IQD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Aleo and the Iraqi Dinar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Aleo and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ALEO to IQD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your IQD into ALEO of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ALEO to IQD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ALEO prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ALEO to IQD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ALEO to IQD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen IQD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ALEO to IQD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Aleo News and Market Updates
Paxos Labs and Aleo Network Foundation to Launch U.S. Stablecoin
The post Paxos Labs and Aleo Network Foundation to Launch U.S. Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USAD will combine Aleo’s privacy-focused technology with Paxos Labs’ issuance infrastructure. The Aleo Network Foundation, the non-profit organization that supports the Aleo Network, has partnered with Paxos Labs to launch USAD, a U.S. dollar stablecoin. USAD will be a dollar-backed stablecoin issued on a Layer 1 blockchain with a focus on privacy, according to a press release viewed by The Defiant. A key feature is the use of Aleo’s zero-knowledge cryptography to enable end-to-end encrypted transactions. Paxos Labs – which is the issuer of several stablecoins, including PayPal’s PYUSD and Global Dollar (USDG) – will provide the issuance and reserve management infrastructure. The company has raised $535 million from investors such as RRE Ventures, Liberty City Ventures and Coinbase, and is valued at $2.4 billion, according to Traxcn. The organizations said the model aims to address a gap in current stablecoin systems, which typically make all transaction data publicly visible on-chain. By encrypting transactions, USAD aims to promote broader institutional adoption of blockchain-based payment systems. “Privacy is the missing link in blockchain adoption at scale, and with USAD, we are proving it can exist in a programmable stablecoin,” said Leena Im, COO at the Aleo Network Foundation. “By pairing Aleo’s technology with Paxos Labs’ issuance stack, we are taking a joint, front-door approach with enterprises to show that digital dollars can be both trusted and transparent to oversight while protecting user confidentiality.” Stablecoins have become a major driver of on-chain finance in recent years, recording more than $268.6 trillion in cumulative transaction volume since 2019, according to Visa. That growth has only accelerated in 2025 following the passage of the GENIUS Act in July, which introduced federal rules for issuance and oversight. The sector’s total market capitalization now stands at over $297 billion, per DeFiLlama. Tether’s USDT maintains a nearly…2025/10/01
Aleo Network Foundation Launches Privacy-Focused USAD Stablecoin With Paxos Labs
The post Aleo Network Foundation Launches Privacy-Focused USAD Stablecoin With Paxos Labs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes The partnership introduces the first layer-1 stablecoin offering complete transaction encryption and user data protection. Paxos Labs will handle issuance and reserve management while leveraging regulated USDG backing for the new digital asset. Launch coincides with growing stablecoin adoption as major firms like Brex and Visa expand their crypto payment services. The Aleo Network Foundation has partnered with Paxos Labs to launch a US dollar-pegged stablecoin featuring end-to-end encryption and built-in privacy features. Paxos Labs will provide issuance and manage reserves for the new stablecoin, which will be called USAD. According to an Oct. 1 press release, USAD will be the first stablecoin to launch on a layer-1 blockchain with full end-to-end encryption and privacy. When transactions are conducted on a typical blockchain, data such as the wallet IDs for the sender and receiver, amount transferred, transaction fees, and timestamps are typically displayed onchain. Aleo’s blockchain encrypts this information, keeping user data private and secure. Paxos Labs referred to USAD as “programmable dollars that are private by design and backed by regulated USDG reserves” in a post on X, while Aleo, in a related post, stressed that the new stablecoin was designed to keep user information safe and confidential. We’re excited to announce our partnership with @PaxosLabs to introduce USAD: a next-generation stablecoin that is both private, compliant, and a first of its kind. Together, we’re bringing a digital dollar that keeps your information safe and your transactions confidential. The… pic.twitter.com/o0PmYnmGF0 — Aleo (@AleoHQ) October 1, 2025 The Stablecoin Supercycle: Major Players Join the Privacy Revolution 2025 has been a breakout year for stablecoins. As Coinspeaker recently reported, World Liberty Financial is launching its USD1 stablecoin on the Aptos Network. It’s expected to make its network debut by Oct. 6. Phantom, the organization behind the Phantom Wallet, launched…2025/10/02
Aleo, Paxos Labs Launch Privacy-Focused Digital Dollar USAD
The post Aleo, Paxos Labs Launch Privacy-Focused Digital Dollar USAD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paxos Labs and the Aleo Network Foundation are working to launch a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin that aims to preserve user privacy, and appeal to financial institutions, the companies said. Unveiled on Wednesday, the USAD token was built on Aleo’s zero-knowledge (ZK) layer 1 blockchain and issued through Paxos Labs, an infrastructure provider that was incubated under Paxos, the firm behind popular stablecoins such as PYUSD$0.9995 and the Global Dollar (USDG). Stablecoins are a fast-growing class of cryptocurrencies that are increasingly considered as a cheaper, faster alternative for moving money globally. They are tokens with prices tied to fiat money like the U.S. dollar, and use blockchains to settle transactions. Interest in stablecoins has accelerated with U.S. President Donald Trump signing the GENIUS Act into law earlier this year, enacting federal standards for stablecoin issuers. Unlike conventional stablecoins such as Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC, Aleo’s stablecoin encrypts wallet addresses and transaction amounts, shielding them from public view. That design could appeal to financial institutions wary of exposing sensitive transactions data on-chain. “Stablecoins have proven to be one of the most powerful innovations in financial markets, and we are only scratching the surface,” said Bhau Kotecha of Paxos Labs in a statement. USAD aims to “bring digital dollars into a new era where enterprises can embed money that is private, programmable and trusted from the ground up,” he added. The new token fits into The Aleo Network Foundation’s focus of developing cryptographic tools that allow for programmable transfers without revealing counterparties. The project drew venture capital backing from a16z, Coinbase Ventures and SoftBank among others. “Privacy is the missing link in blockchain adoption at scale, and with USAD we are proving it can exist in a programmable stablecoin,” said Leena Im, chief operating officer at The Aleo Network Foundation. “By pairing…2025/10/02
Coinbase Prime, Figment expand institutional staking integration
The post Coinbase Prime, Figment expand institutional staking integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Figment and Coinbase Prime have expanded their institutional staking partnership to support a wider range of Proof-of-Stake networks, the companies announced on October 28, 2025. The integration, which began in early 2024 with Ethereum staking, has enabled more than $2 billion in staked assets to date. Through this extended collaboration, institutional clients using Coinbase Prime — Coinbase Global’s full-service prime brokerage for trading, financing, and custody — can now access Figment’s institutional-grade staking infrastructure across multiple networks. The expansion adds support for assets such as Solana, Sui, Aleo, Aptos, Avalanche, Axelar, Cardano, Celestia, Cosmos, EigenLayer, NEAR, and Polkadot. Coinbase Prime clients are able to stake tokens directly from Coinbase’s custody platform without moving assets, allowing institutions to manage staking, trading, and financing in one interface. The firms said the integration enhances decentralization and maintains the security standards required by institutional asset managers. “Expanding our staking integration gives institutions more flexibility to select high-quality staking providers like Figment while safeguarding assets with Coinbase Prime’s institutional-grade controls and secure custody,” said Lewis Han, Head of Staking Sales at Coinbase. “Clients will continue to benefit from our comprehensive staking solution, including turnkey infrastructure and robust staking reporting.” “From the start, Figment has focused on security and risk-adjusted performance, building infrastructure for the world’s most trusted financial institutions,” said Lorien Gabel, Co-founder and CEO of Figment. “Our relationship with Coinbase Prime has been integral here, and we look forward to bringing more companies onchain together.” This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Michael McSweeney before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/coinbase-prime-figment-staking-integration2025/10/28
Why Buy Aleo with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy Aleo.
Join millions of users and buy Aleo with MEXC today.
