The post Coinbase Prime, Figment expand institutional staking integration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Figment and Coinbase Prime have expanded their institutional staking partnership to support a wider range of Proof-of-Stake networks, the companies announced on October 28, 2025. The integration, which began in early 2024 with Ethereum staking, has enabled more than $2 billion in staked assets to date. Through this extended collaboration, institutional clients using Coinbase Prime — Coinbase Global’s full-service prime brokerage for trading, financing, and custody — can now access Figment’s institutional-grade staking infrastructure across multiple networks. The expansion adds support for assets such as Solana, Sui, Aleo, Aptos, Avalanche, Axelar, Cardano, Celestia, Cosmos, EigenLayer, NEAR, and Polkadot. Coinbase Prime clients are able to stake tokens directly from Coinbase’s custody platform without moving assets, allowing institutions to manage staking, trading, and financing in one interface. The firms said the integration enhances decentralization and maintains the security standards required by institutional asset managers. “Expanding our staking integration gives institutions more flexibility to select high-quality staking providers like Figment while safeguarding assets with Coinbase Prime’s institutional-grade controls and secure custody,” said Lewis Han, Head of Staking Sales at Coinbase. “Clients will continue to benefit from our comprehensive staking solution, including turnkey infrastructure and robust staking reporting.” “From the start, Figment has focused on security and risk-adjusted performance, building infrastructure for the world’s most trusted financial institutions,” said Lorien Gabel, Co-founder and CEO of Figment. “Our relationship with Coinbase Prime has been integral here, and we look forward to bringing more companies onchain together.” This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Michael McSweeney before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/coinbase-prime-figment-staking-integration

The post Paxos Labs and Aleo Network Foundation to Launch U.S. Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USAD will combine Aleo’s privacy-focused technology with Paxos Labs’ issuance infrastructure. The Aleo Network Foundation, the non-profit organization that supports the Aleo Network, has partnered with Paxos Labs to launch USAD, a U.S. dollar stablecoin. USAD will be a dollar-backed stablecoin issued on a Layer 1 blockchain with a focus on privacy, according to a press release viewed by The Defiant. A key feature is the use of Aleo’s zero-knowledge cryptography to enable end-to-end encrypted transactions. Paxos Labs – which is the issuer of several stablecoins, including PayPal’s PYUSD and Global Dollar (USDG) – will provide the issuance and reserve management infrastructure. The company has raised $535 million from investors such as RRE Ventures, Liberty City Ventures and Coinbase, and is valued at $2.4 billion, according to Traxcn. The organizations said the model aims to address a gap in current stablecoin systems, which typically make all transaction data publicly visible on-chain. By encrypting transactions, USAD aims to promote broader institutional adoption of blockchain-based payment systems. “Privacy is the missing link in blockchain adoption at scale, and with USAD, we are proving it can exist in a programmable stablecoin,” said Leena Im, COO at the Aleo Network Foundation. “By pairing Aleo’s technology with Paxos Labs’ issuance stack, we are taking a joint, front-door approach with enterprises to show that digital dollars can be both trusted and transparent to oversight while protecting user confidentiality.” Stablecoins have become a major driver of on-chain finance in recent years, recording more than $268.6 trillion in cumulative transaction volume since 2019, according to Visa. That growth has only accelerated in 2025 following the passage of the GENIUS Act in July, which introduced federal rules for issuance and oversight. The sector’s total market capitalization now stands at over $297 billion, per DeFiLlama. Tether’s USDT maintains a nearly…

