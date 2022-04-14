Aleo (ALEO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Aleo (ALEO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Aleo (ALEO) Information Aleo is a layer-1 blockchain that combines general-purpose programmability with the power of zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). Maintained by the Aleo Network Foundation, the network enables the next generation of decentralized apps that provide data confidentiality to users and scale to enterprises. Official Website: https://aleo.org/ Whitepaper: https://developer.aleo.org/guides/introduction/getting_started/ Block Explorer: https://aleoscan.io/

Aleo (ALEO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Aleo (ALEO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 122.72M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 446.57M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 6.9 All-Time Low: $ 0.1134396400169198 Current Price: $ 0.2748

Aleo (ALEO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Aleo (ALEO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALEO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALEO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALEO's tokenomics, explore ALEO token's live price!

Aleo (ALEO) Price History Analyzing the price history of ALEO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

