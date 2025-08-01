What is Alephim (ALEPH)

Aleph. Im is a decentralized network for the decentralized future: a layer 2 network across the blockchain, a decentralized secure cloud computing network, and a platform for decentralized messaging and analysis

Alephim Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Alephim, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ALEPH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Alephim price prediction page.

Alephim Price History

Tracing ALEPH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ALEPH's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Alephim price history page.

Alephim (ALEPH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Alephim (ALEPH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ALEPH token's extensive tokenomics now!

ALEPH to Local Currencies

Alephim Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Alephim, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Alephim What is the price of Alephim (ALEPH) today? The live price of Alephim (ALEPH) is 0.07838 USD . What is the market cap of Alephim (ALEPH)? The current market cap of Alephim is $ 19.38M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of ALEPH by its real-time market price of 0.07838 USD . What is the circulating supply of Alephim (ALEPH)? The current circulating supply of Alephim (ALEPH) is 247.22M USD . What was the highest price of Alephim (ALEPH)? As of 2025-08-01 , the highest price of Alephim (ALEPH) is 0.8649 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Alephim (ALEPH)? The 24-hour trading volume of Alephim (ALEPH) is $ 67.02K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

