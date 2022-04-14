ALEX Lab (ALEX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ALEX Lab (ALEX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ALEX Lab (ALEX) Information At ALEX, we build DeFi primitives targeting developers looking to build ecosystem on Bitcoin, enabled by Stacks. As such, we focus on trading, lending and borrowing of crypto assets with Bitcoin as the settlement layer and Stacks as the smart contract layer. At the core of this focus is the automated market making ("AMM") protocol, which allows users to exchange one crypto asset with another trustlessly. Launched in January 2022, we are the biggest DeFi on Bitcoin, bringing your Bitcoin to life. Official Website: https://alexgo.io Whitepaper: https://medium.com/alexgobtc/whitepaper/home Block Explorer: https://explorer.stacks.co/txid/0x460353087a14a6570647ef3892e3e888b2384b74b5b695c852230a49180816ea?chain=mainnet Buy ALEX Now!

Market Cap: $ 6.72M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 606.49M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.08M
All-Time High: $ 0.59132
All-Time Low: $ 0.010148279029803798
Current Price: $ 0.01108

ALEX Lab (ALEX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ALEX Lab (ALEX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALEX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALEX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALEX's tokenomics, explore ALEX token's live price!

