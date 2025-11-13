The post Algorand (ALGO) Python 5.0: Bridging AI and Blockchain Development appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Felix Pinkston Nov 10, 2025 08:22 Algorand (ALGO) Python 5.0 introduces a seamless environment for integrating AI with blockchain, enhancing Python’s role in developing smart contracts and AI applications on Algorand. Python, a cornerstone of innovation in data science and AI, is now further cementing its place in blockchain technology with the release of Algorand (ALGO) Python 5.0. According to the Algorand Foundation, this update aims to bridge the gap between AI and blockchain, offering developers a robust toolkit for creating smart contracts and AI applications on the Algorand blockchain. Why Python Matters in Web3 Python’s simplicity and efficiency make it a preferred language for rapid development and testing, attributes that are equally valuable in the fast-paced blockchain arena. Algorand Python enables developers to leverage their existing Python skills to write and deploy smart contracts, eliminating the need to learn new syntax or frameworks. This ease of integration is expected to lower entry barriers for developers and facilitate the seamless incorporation of blockchain logic into Python projects. Introducing Algorand Python 5.0 The latest iteration of Algorand Python brings several enhancements in performance and usability. Key features include improved pattern matching, simplified box storage, faster compilation, and enhanced error diagnostics. The update also introduces a new Algorand Python Language Server, which offers autocompletion, code navigation, and inline documentation, thus enhancing the developer experience significantly. The Role of the Language Server The Algorand Python Language Server is designed to transform the development of on-chain applications by providing IntelliSense-style autocompletion, real-time diagnostics, and other features that streamline the coding process. Even in its beta phase, this tool is set to make Python contract development more modern and efficient, aligning it with the productivity levels of mature development stacks. Python as a Bridge Between AI and…

The post Algorand (ALGO) TypeScript Revolutionizes Web3 Smart Contract Development appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rebeca Moen Nov 10, 2025 08:15 Algorand (ALGO) introduces TypeScript 1.0 for smart contracts, enhancing efficiency and safety in Web3 development with familiar tools and seamless integration. In a significant development for the Web3 industry, Algorand (ALGO) has launched TypeScript 1.0, a new toolset that empowers developers to write smart contracts using TypeScript, the popular programming language. This innovation aims to streamline the development process, making it more intuitive and accessible for developers already familiar with TypeScript, according to the Algorand Foundation. Enhancing Developer Experience Traditionally, Web3 development has required learning new languages and tools, which can be a barrier for engineers accustomed to modern web development practices. Algorand TypeScript 1.0 addresses this challenge by enabling developers to maintain their existing workflows and tools while developing smart contracts. This approach reduces onboarding time and allows for code sharing across various components of a project, from frontend to backend. TypeScript’s Role in Smart Contracts TypeScript’s strong typing and static analysis capabilities make it an ideal candidate for smart contract development. It helps in minimizing errors, ensuring clear interfaces for contract inputs and outputs, and providing reliable transaction crafting. By leveraging TypeScript, developers can create scalable and easy-to-review codebases, similar to those in large web applications. Key Features of Algorand TypeScript 1.0 The new release includes several features designed to enhance the developer experience. Developers can write smart contracts using familiar syntax and module structures, compose larger applications from smaller components, and test contracts with TypeScript libraries before deploying them on the network. This alignment with existing TypeScript practices facilitates a smoother transition for developers entering the Web3 space. Improved IDE Support Algorand has also introduced new language servers for TypeScript and Python, which bring modern integrated development environment (IDE) features to smart contract…

The post Hoskinson Affirms Cardano ISO 20022 Support as Deadline Nears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Charles Hoskinson reaffirmed Cardano’s (ADA) support for ISO 20022, aligning it with XRP, HBAR, and ALGO. The statement comes 13 days before SWIFT’s hard November 22 migration deadline for the new global banking standard. A June report showed less than half of central banks were fully compliant, creating an opportunity for ISO 20022-ready blockchains. Charles Hoskinson has positioned Cardano (ADA) alongside other ISO 20022-compliant blockchains, reaffirming the network’s support for the new standard. The move comes as the global banking industry enters the final 13-day countdown to SWIFT’s hard migration deadline. Related: 13 Days Left: Banks Face ISO 20022 Mandate as XRP, Stellar Tout Compliance Hoskinson described the standard as “necessary to open banking and combining the TradFi and DeFi worlds.” He added that ADA “is glad to be holding the line with XRP, HBAR, ALGO, and others.” ISO 20022 support is essential to open banking and combining the tradFi and DeFi worlds. Ada is Glad to be holding the line with XRP, HBAR, ALGO, and others pic.twitter.com/9uZX4xgeQ3 — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) November 10, 2025 The November 22 date was set by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT). It marks the final, non-negotiable end of the “co-existence period,” where old MT and new MX formats operated side-by-side. The Mandate: A Unified Standard for Global Finance ISO 20022 introduces a unified data format. This standard is designed to enhance cross-border wire transfers, securities settlements, and institutional payment messaging. It replaces older, text-based systems with structured, metadata-rich formats. This new structure enables faster, more transparent communication between banks, payment processors, and digital asset networks. The global rollout, however, has faced multiple setbacks. Implementation has been postponed three times in five years due to difficulties in modernizing legacy infrastructure. SWIFT previously delayed the migration from November 2021 to 2022 before finalizing…

