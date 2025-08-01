More About ALI

ALI (ALI) Live Price Chart

$0.00546
$0.00546$0.00546
-4.37%1D
ALI Live Price Data & Information

ALI (ALI) is currently trading at 0.00546 USD with a market cap of 49.78M USD. ALI to USD price is updated in real-time.

ALI Key Market Performance:

$ 3.49K USD
24-hour trading volume
-4.37%
ALI 24-hour price change
9.12B USD
Circulating supply

ALI Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of ALI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0002495-4.37%
30 Days$ +0.00065+13.51%
60 Days$ -0.0012-18.02%
90 Days$ -0.00085-13.48%
ALI Price Change Today

Today, ALI recorded a change of $ -0.0002495 (-4.37%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ALI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.00065 (+13.51%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ALI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ALI saw a change of $ -0.0012 (-18.02%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ALI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00085 (-13.48%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ALI Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of ALI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

ALI Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is ALI (ALI)

The AI Protocol utilizes the ALI Token (ALI) Utility Token. The ALI Utility Token is the native ERC-20 Utility Token of the AI Protocol and the decentralized applications built on it. The ALI Utility Token regulates, incentivizes, and rewards the various participants of the AI Protocol.

ALI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ALI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ALI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ALI price prediction page.

ALI Price History

Tracing ALI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ALI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ALI price history page.

ALI (ALI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ALI (ALI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ALI token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ALI (ALI)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ALI

Disclaimer

