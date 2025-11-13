As MSNBC Becomes MS NOW, Ali Velshi And Stephanie Ruhle Take Viewer Questions On YouTube

The post As MSNBC Becomes MS NOW, Ali Velshi And Stephanie Ruhle Take Viewer Questions On YouTube appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle at Manhattan Center on Saturday, October 11, 2025 for MSNBC’s live event MSNBCLIVE — (Photo by: Ralph Bavaro/MSNBC) Ralph Bavaro/MSNBC It’s the Wednesday before MSNBC sheds its peacock feathers and becomes MS NOW, and hosts Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle know viewers have questions–about how policies in Washington will impact their budgets at home–and questions about their network and what will or won’t change when the MS NOW brand debuts on Saturday. “I think MSNBC–or MS NOW–has always been a place of smart content,” Ruhle told me, stressing that on her show, The 11th Hour, as on Velshi, the two hosts don’t just read a teleprompter. “We are not TV presenters that are getting a script and covering different topics every day.” Ali Velshi and Stephanie Ruhle have been friends and co-workers for years. Pictured at the NBC News & MSNBC White House Correspondents’ Dinner after party at Embassy of Italy, Washington D.C. on Saturday, April 27, 2019— (Photo by: Graeme Jennings/NBC News/MSNBC/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images ‘A good conversation with your friends’ Ruhle and Velshi, longtime friends who are pairing up for a weekly show on YouTube, It’s Happening with Velshi & Ruhle, have long believed that covering the news means having a conversation with viewers–not just talking to them. “We’re going to go out of our way to emulate what Stephanie does at 11 o’clock with some of the smartest people around,” Velshi said, describing It’s Happening as an engaging way of covering the news that brings in not just the network’s global correspondents to share expertise–but also viewers, who have questions about the news and their own perspectives on why it matters. “You’re going to leave this conversation like a good conversation with your friends,”…