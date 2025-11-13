90,000,000 XRP Amid XRP ETF Launch, What’s Going On?

90,000,000 XRP moves as XRP ETF launch nears excitement. XRP's price fluctuates amid massive coin movements and ETF anticipation. Canary Capital's spot XRP ETF approved, trading expected this week. A massive transfer of 90,000,000 XRP has recently caught the attention of the cryptocurrency market, especially with the ongoing discussions surrounding the potential launch of an XRP Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). According to Ali Martinez, large-scale transactions, particularly involving between 1 million to 10 million XRP, have been observed over the last 72 hours, raising questions about how these significant movements may relate to the upcoming launch of the XRP ETF and its impact on the market. XRP's price has shown considerable volatility, fluctuating significantly over the past weeks. As these large transactions occur, they seem to align with the price movements, suggesting that investors may be positioning themselves for what they anticipate will be a shift in market dynamics due to the XRP ETF. Despite a recent drop in XRP's price, these large-scale transfers of XRP continue, showing that key players are still actively engaged in the market. 90 million $XRP sold by whales in 72 hours! pic.twitter.com/MIYtc2z4Ki — Ali (@ali_charts) November 11, 2025 Canary Capital's Spot XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing In a groundbreaking development, Canary Capital's spot XRP ETF has been cleared for a Nasdaq listing, marking a historic moment for the cryptocurrency market. This approval has sparked significant excitement within the XRP community, as it will be the first-ever XRP ETF to be traded in the United States. The ETF, set to be listed under the ticker $XRPC, is expected to begin trading this week, providing investors with a direct method to gain exposure to XRP's price movements. This milestone makes it easier for traditional investors to enter the cryptocurrency space with XRP. The approval process was expedited after Canary Capital filed its Form 8-A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 10. This filing made the ETF effective without further delays, with only a CERT filing pending to confirm the official trading date. What Does This Surge in XRP Transfers Mean? The timing of the 90,000,000 XRP transaction is significant, especially given the mounting anticipation around the ETF launch. Large investors, often referred to as "whales," could be positioning themselves in anticipation of market changes post-ETF. While these transactions are happening, XRP's price has not yet reacted significantly, signaling that market sentiment may still be cautious. As the ETF's launch approaches, the market remains on edge, waiting to see the impact on XRP's future trajectory.