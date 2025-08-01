More About ALICE

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) Live Price Chart

ALICE Live Price Data & Information

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) is currently trading at 0.3884 USD with a market cap of 38.84M USD. ALICE to USD price is updated in real-time.

My Neighbor Alice Key Market Performance:

$ 409.59K USD
24-hour trading volume
+0.30%
My Neighbor Alice 24-hour price change
100.00M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ALICE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

ALICE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of My Neighbor Alice for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.001162+0.30%
30 Days$ +0.0246+6.76%
60 Days$ -0.0155-3.84%
90 Days$ -0.0896-18.75%
My Neighbor Alice Price Change Today

Today, ALICE recorded a change of $ +0.001162 (+0.30%), reflecting its latest market activity.

My Neighbor Alice 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0246 (+6.76%), showing the token's short-term performance.

My Neighbor Alice 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ALICE saw a change of $ -0.0155 (-3.84%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

My Neighbor Alice 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0896 (-18.75%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What is My Neighbor Alice (ALICE)

My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer blockchain builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends.

My Neighbor Alice is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your My Neighbor Alice investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ALICE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about My Neighbor Alice on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your My Neighbor Alice buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

My Neighbor Alice Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as My Neighbor Alice, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ALICE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our My Neighbor Alice price prediction page.

My Neighbor Alice Price History

Tracing ALICE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ALICE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our My Neighbor Alice price history page.

My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of My Neighbor Alice (ALICE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ALICE token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy My Neighbor Alice (ALICE)

Looking for how to buy My Neighbor Alice? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase My Neighbor Alice on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

My Neighbor Alice Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of My Neighbor Alice, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official My Neighbor Alice Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About My Neighbor Alice

