Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pumpfun recorded more than $1 billion in daily trading volume Monday as the sector extended its September rally. Data from decentralized exchange (DEX) Jupiter showed Pump.fun processed $942 million in transaction volume on Sunday before topping $1.02 billion on Monday. The surge came as the broader memecoin market cap spiked, climbing to $83 billion on Sunday and holding above $80 billion on Monday, according to CoinMarketCap. At the time of writing, the memecoin sector's overall market cap was $76 billion. The $83 billion figure marked a 30-day high for the sector and neared the $85 billion market cap it reached on July 23. Pump.fun volume data. Source: Jupiter Pump.fun's DeFi metrics show a positive trajectory Data from the decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator DefiLlama showed that Pump.fun's total value locked (TVL), a key metric that measures the value of assets deposited in a protocol's smart contracts, continued to rise. On Sunday, Pump.fun's TVL reached a high of $334 million for the first time. Total value locked of the Pump.fun protocol. Source: DefiLlama DefiLlama data also showed that Pump.fun surpassed the perpetuals exchange Hyperliquid in revenue for two consecutive days, ranking third in 24-hour revenue among DeFi protocols, behind stablecoin projects Circle and Tether. Pump.fun's growth comes as the platform continues to push its livestreaming product. On Monday, the protocol said it paid out $4 million in creator rewards. The protocol said most of the funds went to first-time creators. Source: Pump.fun Pump.fun creator Alon also recently claimed that the platform's livestreaming feature "flipped" Rumble in the average number of concurrent livestreams. The Pump.fun co-founder said they were inching at 1% of Twitch's market share and 10% of Kick's market share. "We're nibbling on their lunch," Alon wrote. While the Pump.fun co-founder made bold claims, the data could not…

Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun is riding a wave of renewed adoption, with its native PUMP token climbing to an all-time high. According to CryptoSlate's data, PUMP surged to $0.0086 on Sept. 14, setting a fresh peak before retreating by nearly 3% to trade around $0.008 at press time. The latest move represents a sharp reversal for the asset, which had struggled for traction since its July debut and appeared to be losing ground to rival projects. However, Pump.fun has shifted momentum, leveraging product upgrades to regain market attention. Streaming growth A key driver of this rebound has been the relaunch of Pump.fun's livestreaming feature. The platform, once criticized for unsafe broadcasts including instances of self-harm, paused the function last year. However, its reintroduction has triggered a surge in user activity, with livestreaming now contributing directly to engagement and platform revenue. Alon Cohen, Pump.fun's co-founder, said the platform has already overtaken Rumble in average concurrent streams. He added that Pump.fun now controls roughly 1% of Twitch's market share and 10% of Kick's. Alon also signaled that the project no longer limits itself to crypto-native audiences but instead seeks a foothold in mainstream content streaming. He also outlined the several opportunities that streaming on the platform could provide users, by saying: "When you stream on pump fun you get INSTANT Creator Fees (100x+ of what you earn elsewhere). INSTANT viewership with a community that's incentivized to support you. Free clipping on X (other socials soon). And 24/7 support from the team." Despite ongoing criticism of its approach, Alon has brushed aside concerns, arguing that new entrants inevitably face scrutiny and that competitors will continue to emerge. He stated: "first they said that memecoin activity would never sustain then they said that no one would ever stream on pump fun now they're saying…

In September, several crypto KOLs revealed plans to launch and promote tokens through livestreaming on Pump.fun. This approach sometimes pushed market capitalizations of these tokens into the tens of millions of dollars, drawing strong attention from content creators. The trend highlights the model's appeal and the questions surrounding its risks and potential. Pump.fun Livestreams Position Against Rumble, Twitch, and Kick Sponsored The core idea is simple: token creators use livestreams to interact directly with their communities, spark excitement, and drive token value. Pump.fun reintroduced its livestream feature in April after a pause. Within less than six months, the platform's founder claimed it had already surpassed Rumble in the number of concurrent live streams. "[pump.fun livestreams] already flipped Rumble in terms of average number of concurrent live streams. Currently inching at ~1% of Twitch's market share and ~10% of Kick's market share," Alon, co-founder of pump.fun, stated. The statement came as Pump token hit an all-time high, with market capitalization reaching $3 billion and daily trading volume surpassing $1 billion. By comparing Pump.fun to major livestreaming platforms like Twitch, Rumble, and Kick, the co-founder signaled ambitions beyond the crypto sector, aiming to capture market share in traditional livestreaming. Observers have already noted the rapid growth of tokens promoted through Pump.fun livestreams. For example, a user linked to the LIVE token began streaming on the platform in November last year. At one point, the token's market capitalization surged to $45 million. Sponsored "On Pump Fun, you can directly invest in creators you love or those with interesting ideas and stories. They profit off of trading fees without having to sell on your head," investor Lefty explained. Pump.fun Pays Creators Over $2 Million Daily Recent data underscores the model's growing appeal. Creators can launch tokens, stream live on the platform, and earn up…

