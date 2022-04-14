alon (ALON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into alon (ALON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

alon (ALON) Information
Official alon community token Co-founder of pumpfun turned CTO leader.
Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/8XtRWb4uAAJFMP4QQhoYYCWR6XXb7ybcCdiqPwz9s5WS

alon (ALON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 5.31M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 997.96M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 0.09783
All-Time Low: $ 0.000027284507649472
Current Price: $ 0.005321

alon (ALON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of alon (ALON) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALON's tokenomics, explore ALON token's live price!

