Alephium Logo

Alephium Price(ALPH)

Alephium (ALPH) Live Price Chart

$0.2967
$0.2967$0.2967
-0.33%1D
USD

ALPH Live Price Data & Information

Alephium (ALPH) is currently trading at 0.2966 USD with a market cap of 34.60M USD. ALPH to USD price is updated in real-time.

Alephium Key Market Performance:

$ 122.61K USD
24-hour trading volume
-0.33%
Alephium 24-hour price change
116.67M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the ALPH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ALPH price information.

ALPH Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Alephium for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000982-0.33%
30 Days$ -0.0212-6.68%
60 Days$ -0.078-20.83%
90 Days$ -0.0427-12.59%
Alephium Price Change Today

Today, ALPH recorded a change of $ -0.000982 (-0.33%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Alephium 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0212 (-6.68%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Alephium 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ALPH saw a change of $ -0.078 (-20.83%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Alephium 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0427 (-12.59%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

ALPH Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Alephium: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.296
$ 0.296$ 0.296

$ 0.3063
$ 0.3063$ 0.3063

$ 4.04
$ 4.04$ 4.04

-0.64%

-0.33%

-11.44%

ALPH Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 34.60M
$ 34.60M$ 34.60M

$ 122.61K
$ 122.61K$ 122.61K

116.67M
116.67M 116.67M

What is Alephium (ALPH)

Alephium redefines Layer-1 standards with its sharded design, UTXO-based smart contracts and energy-efficient Proof-of-Less-Work consensus algorithm, ensuring secure scalability up to 10k TPS. It is live, with an existing thriving ecosystem of dApps, services, wallets and a bridge!

Alephium is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Alephium investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ALPH staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Alephium on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Alephium buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Alephium Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Alephium, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ALPH? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Alephium price prediction page.

Alephium Price History

Tracing ALPH's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ALPH's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Alephium price history page.

Alephium (ALPH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Alephium (ALPH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ALPH token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Alephium (ALPH)

Looking for how to buy Alephium? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Alephium on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Alephium Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Alephium, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Alephium Website
Block Explorer

