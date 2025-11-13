Stella to Algerian Dinar Conversion Table
ALPHA to DZD Conversion Table
- 1 ALPHA1.03 DZD
- 2 ALPHA2.06 DZD
- 3 ALPHA3.09 DZD
- 4 ALPHA4.12 DZD
- 5 ALPHA5.15 DZD
- 6 ALPHA6.18 DZD
- 7 ALPHA7.21 DZD
- 8 ALPHA8.24 DZD
- 9 ALPHA9.28 DZD
- 10 ALPHA10.31 DZD
- 50 ALPHA51.53 DZD
- 100 ALPHA103.06 DZD
- 1,000 ALPHA1,030.57 DZD
- 5,000 ALPHA5,152.86 DZD
- 10,000 ALPHA10,305.72 DZD
The table above displays real-time Stella to Algerian Dinar (ALPHA to DZD) conversions across a range of values, from 1 ALPHA to 10,000 ALPHA. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked ALPHA amounts using the latest DZD market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom ALPHA to DZD amounts, please use the tool converter above.
DZD to ALPHA Conversion Table
- 1 DZD0.9703 ALPHA
- 2 DZD1.940 ALPHA
- 3 DZD2.911 ALPHA
- 4 DZD3.881 ALPHA
- 5 DZD4.851 ALPHA
- 6 DZD5.822 ALPHA
- 7 DZD6.792 ALPHA
- 8 DZD7.762 ALPHA
- 9 DZD8.733 ALPHA
- 10 DZD9.703 ALPHA
- 50 DZD48.51 ALPHA
- 100 DZD97.033 ALPHA
- 1,000 DZD970.3 ALPHA
- 5,000 DZD4,851 ALPHA
- 10,000 DZD9,703 ALPHA
The table above shows real-time Algerian Dinar to Stella (DZD to ALPHA) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 DZD to 10,000 DZD. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Stella you can get at current rates based on commonly used DZD amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Stella (ALPHA) is currently trading at دج 1.03 DZD , reflecting a -1.89% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at دج8.15M with a fully diluted market capitalization of دج976.98M DZD. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Stella Price page.
123.61B DZD
Circulation Supply
8.15M
24-Hour Trading Volume
976.98M DZD
Market Cap
-1.89%
Price Change (1D)
دج 0.008455
24H High
دج 0.007633
24H Low
The ALPHA to DZD trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyze short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Stella's fluctuations against DZD. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Stella price.
ALPHA to DZD Conversion Summary
As of | 1 ALPHA = 1.03 DZD | 1 DZD = 0.9703 ALPHA
Today, the exchange rate for 1 ALPHA to DZD is 1.03 DZD.
Buying 5 ALPHA will cost 5.15 DZD and 10 ALPHA is valued at 10.31 DZD.
1 DZD can be traded for 0.9703 ALPHA.
50 DZD can be converted to 48.51 ALPHA, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 ALPHA to DZD has changed by +3.30% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by -1.89%, reaching a high of 1.102414475728301 DZD and a low of 0.9952371015061053 DZD.
One month ago, the value of 1 ALPHA was 1.610659493633554 DZD, which represents a -36.02% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, ALPHA has changed by -0.8808884917824247 DZD, resulting in a -46.09% change in its value.
All About Stella (ALPHA)
Now that you have calculated the price of Stella (ALPHA), you can learn more about Stella directly at MEXC. Learn about ALPHA past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Stella, trading pairs, and more.
ALPHA to DZD Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Stella (ALPHA) has fluctuated between 0.9952371015061053 DZD and 1.102414475728301 DZD, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.9776349780024601 DZD to a high of 1.1051525838288678 DZD. You can view detailed ALPHA to DZD price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|دج 0
|دج 0
|دج 1.3
|دج 5.21
|Low
|دج 0
|دج 0
|دج 0
|دج 0
|Average
|دج 0
|دج 0
|دج 0
|دج 1.3
|Volatility
|+10.36%
|+12.78%
|+41.21%
|+242.21%
|Change
|-0.21%
|+3.48%
|-35.91%
|-46.03%
Stella Price Forecast in DZD for 2026 and 2030
Stella’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential ALPHA to DZD forecasts for the coming years:
ALPHA Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Stella could reach approximately دج1.08 DZD, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
ALPHA Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, ALPHA may rise to around دج1.32 DZD, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Stella Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
ALPHA Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
ALPHA/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of ALPHA Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Stella is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell ALPHA at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore ALPHA Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Stella futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Stella
Looking to add Stella to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Stella › or Get started now ›
ALPHA and DZD in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Stella (ALPHA) vs USD: Market Comparison
Stella Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.007904
- 7-Day Change: +3.30%
- 30-Day Trend: -36.02%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including ALPHA, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to DZD, the USD price of ALPHA remains the primary market benchmark.
[ALPHA Price] [ALPHA to USD]
Algerian Dinar (DZD) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (DZD/USD): 0.007670066093649835
- 7-Day Change: -0.22%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.22%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behavior.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger DZD means you will pay less to get the same amount of ALPHA.
- A weaker DZD means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy ALPHA securely with DZD on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the ALPHA to DZD Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Stella (ALPHA) and Algerian Dinar (DZD) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in ALPHA, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favorable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the ALPHA to DZD rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and DZD-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. DZD Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence DZD's strength. When DZD weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like ALPHA, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Stella, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for ALPHA may rise, impacting its conversion to DZD.
Convert ALPHA to DZD Instantly
Use our real-time ALPHA to DZD converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert ALPHA to DZD?
Enter the Amount of ALPHA
Start by entering how much ALPHA you want to convert into DZD using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live ALPHA to DZD Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date ALPHA to DZD exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about ALPHA and DZD.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add ALPHA to your portfolio? Learn how to buy ALPHA with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the ALPHA to DZD exchange rate calculated?
The ALPHA to DZD exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of ALPHA (often in USD or USDT), converted to DZD using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the ALPHA to DZD rate change so frequently?
ALPHA to DZD rate changes so frequently because both Stella and Algerian Dinar are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed ALPHA to DZD rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the ALPHA to DZD rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the ALPHA to DZD rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert ALPHA to DZD or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my ALPHA to DZD conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of ALPHA against DZD over time?
You can understand the ALPHA against DZD price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the ALPHA to DZD rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken DZD, impacting the conversion rate even if ALPHA stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the ALPHA to DZD exchange rate?
Stella halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the ALPHA to DZD rate.
Can I compare the ALPHA to DZD rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favorable conversion rates.
How do I know if the ALPHA to DZD rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the ALPHA to DZD rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Stella price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the ALPHA to DZD conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but DZD markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target ALPHA to DZD price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Stella and the Algerian Dinar?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Stella and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting ALPHA to DZD and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your DZD into ALPHA of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is ALPHA to DZD a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor ALPHA prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, ALPHA to DZD can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the ALPHA to DZD rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen DZD against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive ALPHA to DZD rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Stella News and Market Updates
Primus Labs — farming points with an eye on a future airdrop
Primus Labs is a protocol that combines zkTLS and zkFHE for secure, private, and verifiable data exchanges in Web3. At the time of writing, the project has an active Alpha Testnet Stage 0 campaign, whose participants may potentially gain an advantage over those who join later. The project has raised $6.5 million in investments from […] Сообщение Primus Labs — farming points with an eye on a future airdrop появились сначала на INCRYPTED.2025/11/06
Gold: Regaining momentum – OCBC
The post Gold: Regaining momentum – OCBC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold rebounded sharply this week, riding on hopes that US government shutdown may be nearing its end. It may sound odd but gold is behaving more like an ‘alpha’ proxy outperforming traditional risk assets. XAU last seen at 4134.79 levels, OCBC’s FX analysts Frances Cheung and Christopher Wong note. Bearish momentum on daily chart shows signs of fading “Improved technical setup and momentum may also have played a part. Sharp corrective pullback helped to restore healthier positioning and valuations. The medium-term drivers that underpin gold’s constructive bias remain intact – Fed to continue to ease policy into 2026 with rates likely to trend lower overall, and central-bank as well as institutional diversification demand continues.” “Gold’s role as a portfolio hedge against fiscal and policy uncertainty, store of value and a confidence hedge remain intact. To add, we earlier did flag that if gold manages to consolidate in this range of 3,920 – 4,020, then it may set the stage for base-building before the next leg higher.” “Bearish momentum on daily chart shows signs of fading while RSI rose. Next resistance at 4250 levels. Support at 4064 (21 DMA), 3970 (38.2% fibo).” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/gold-regaining-momentum-ocbc-2025111108342025/11/11
Next 1000x Crypto News Live Today: Early Alpha on the Latest Crypto Gems (November 12)
Stay Ahead with the Latest Insights of Today’s Next 1000x Crypto Check out our Live Next 1000x Crypto Updates for November 12, 2025! Crypto is a multi-trillion-dollar industry, with 10x, 100x, or even 1000x opportunities lying there, just waiting to be found. Take Dogecoin 36,000% increase in 12 years, or XRPs 42,000% performance in the […]2025/11/12
Meteora's valuation of only $521 million, based on annual fee revenue of $136 million, may be severely undervalued.
PANews reported on November 12th that, according to Alpha Updates, data shows a significant discrepancy between the valuations and transaction fee revenues of decentralized exchanges (DEXs): Uniswap generated $104.2 million in fees over the past year, with a FDV of approximately $8.5 billion; PancakeSwap generated $51.6 million in fees, with an FDV of approximately $900 million; Jupiter generated $95.2 million in fees, with an FDV of approximately $2.4 billion; and Raydium generated $79.6 million in fees, with an FDV of approximately $880 million. However, Meteora, within the Solana ecosystem, generated a staggering $136 million in fees but only achieved an FDV of $521 million, far lower than similar projects, suggesting its valuation may be significantly underestimated.2025/11/12
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.