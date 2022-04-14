AptosLaunch Token (ALT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into AptosLaunch Token (ALT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

AptosLaunch Token (ALT) Information AptosLaunch is a community-driven Launchpad built on the Aptos Chain, powering the Aptos Web 3.0 Economy. It strives to empower crypto projects with the ability to raise liquidity on the safest and most scalable Layer 1 blockchain - Aptos. Official Website: https://aptoslaunch.io/ Whitepaper: https://doc.aptoslaunch.io/ Block Explorer: https://tracemove.io/coin/0xd0b4efb4be7c3508d9a26a9b5405cf9f860d0b9e5fe2f498b90e68b8d2cedd3e::aptos_launch_token::AptosLaunchToken/Aptos%20Launch%20Token/ALT

AptosLaunch Token (ALT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 274.10K All-Time High: $ 0.2385 All-Time Low: $ 0.001561695130827117 Current Price: $ 0.002741

AptosLaunch Token (ALT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of AptosLaunch Token (ALT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of ALT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many ALT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand ALT's tokenomics, explore ALT token's live price!

