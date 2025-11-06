ExchangeDEX+
The live ALTHEA price today is 0.22 USD. Track real-time ALTHEA to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more.

ALTHEA Price(ALTHEA)

1 ALTHEA to USD Live Price:

$0.22
+45.11%1D
USD
ALTHEA (ALTHEA) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-06 20:36:33 (UTC+8)

ALTHEA (ALTHEA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.1478
24H Low
$ 0.271
24H High

$ 0.1478
$ 0.271
--
--
-14.34%

+45.11%

+8.26%

+8.26%

ALTHEA (ALTHEA) real-time price is $ 0.22. Over the past 24 hours, ALTHEA traded between a low of $ 0.1478 and a high of $ 0.271, showing active market volatility. ALTHEA's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, ALTHEA has changed by -14.34% over the past hour, +45.11% over 24 hours, and +8.26% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ALTHEA (ALTHEA) Market Information

--
$ 5.20K
$ 6.60M
--
30,000,000
ETH

The current Market Cap of ALTHEA is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.20K. The circulating supply of ALTHEA is --, with a total supply of 30000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.60M.

ALTHEA (ALTHEA) Price History USD

Track the price changes of ALTHEA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.068391+45.11%
30 Days$ -1.28-85.34%
60 Days$ -1.28-85.34%
90 Days$ -1.28-85.34%
ALTHEA Price Change Today

Today, ALTHEA recorded a change of $ +0.068391 (+45.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

ALTHEA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -1.28 (-85.34%), showing the token's short-term performance.

ALTHEA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, ALTHEA saw a change of $ -1.28 (-85.34%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

ALTHEA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.28 (-85.34%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of ALTHEA (ALTHEA)?

Check out the ALTHEA Price History page now.

What is ALTHEA (ALTHEA)

The Althea L1 blockchain is the only purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain designed for the decentralization and tokenization of telecom, utilities, and infrastructure assets. Althea L1 offers a secure, scalable, low-cost blockchain infrastructure tailored to support critical physical infrastructure projects globally.

ALTHEA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ALTHEA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check ALTHEA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ALTHEA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ALTHEA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

ALTHEA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ALTHEA (ALTHEA) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ALTHEA (ALTHEA) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ALTHEA.

Check the ALTHEA price prediction now!

ALTHEA (ALTHEA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ALTHEA (ALTHEA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ALTHEA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy ALTHEA (ALTHEA)

Looking for how to buy ALTHEA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ALTHEA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

ALTHEA to Local Currencies

1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to VND
5,789.3
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to AUD
A$0.3366
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to GBP
0.1672
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to EUR
0.1892
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to USD
$0.22
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to MYR
RM0.9196
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to TRY
9.2642
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to JPY
¥33.66
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to ARS
ARS$319.3014
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to RUB
17.8508
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to INR
19.4964
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to IDR
Rp3,666.6652
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to PHP
12.9448
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to EGP
￡E.10.4104
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to BRL
R$1.1748
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to CAD
C$0.308
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to BDT
26.8422
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to NGN
316.5448
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to COP
$842.9102
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to ZAR
R.3.8192
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to UAH
9.2532
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to TZS
T.Sh.540.54
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to VES
Bs49.06
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to CLP
$207.24
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to PKR
Rs62.1808
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to KZT
115.7266
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to THB
฿7.1126
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to TWD
NT$6.7958
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to AED
د.إ0.8074
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to CHF
Fr0.176
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to HKD
HK$1.7094
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to AMD
֏84.128
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to MAD
.د.م2.0482
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to MXN
$4.0876
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to SAR
ريال0.825
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to ETB
Br33.7678
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to KES
KSh28.4152
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to JOD
د.أ0.15598
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to PLN
0.8118
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to RON
лв0.9702
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to SEK
kr2.0966
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to BGN
лв0.3718
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to HUF
Ft73.799
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to CZK
4.6486
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to KWD
د.ك0.06754
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to ILS
0.715
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to BOB
Bs1.518
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to AZN
0.374
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to TJS
SM2.0284
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to GEL
0.5962
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to AOA
Kz200.728
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to BHD
.د.ب0.08272
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to BMD
$0.22
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to DKK
kr1.4256
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to HNL
L5.7816
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to MUR
10.12
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to NAD
$3.8214
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to NOK
kr2.2352
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to NZD
$0.3872
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to PAB
B/.0.22
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to PGK
K0.9394
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to QAR
ر.ق0.8008
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to RSD
дин.22.3806
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to UZS
soʻm2,619.0472
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to ALL
L18.4514
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to ANG
ƒ0.3938
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to AWG
ƒ0.396
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to BBD
$0.44
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to BAM
KM0.3718
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to BIF
Fr648.78
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to BND
$0.286
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to BSD
$0.22
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to JMD
$35.277
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to KHR
883.5332
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to KMF
Fr93.72
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to LAK
4,782.6086
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to LKR
රු67.0714
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to MDL
L3.7642
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to MGA
Ar990.99
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to MOP
P1.76
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to MVR
3.388
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to MWK
MK381.282
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to MZN
MT14.069
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to NPR
रु31.174
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to PYG
1,560.24
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to RWF
Fr319.66
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to SBD
$1.8084
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to SCR
3.0228
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to SRD
$8.481
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to SVC
$1.9228
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to SZL
L3.817
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to TMT
m0.77
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to TND
د.ت0.65098
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to TTD
$1.4894
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to UGX
Sh769.12
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to XAF
Fr125.18
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to XCD
$0.594
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to XOF
Fr125.18
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to XPF
Fr22.66
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to BWP
P2.959
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to BZD
$0.4422
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to CVE
$21.0496
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to DJF
Fr39.16
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to DOP
$14.1504
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to DZD
د.ج28.754
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to FJD
$0.5016
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to GNF
Fr1,912.9
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to GTQ
Q1.6852
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to GYD
$46.0152
1 ALTHEA(ALTHEA) to ISK
kr27.94

ALTHEA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of ALTHEA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official ALTHEA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ALTHEA

How much is ALTHEA (ALTHEA) worth today?
The live ALTHEA price in USD is 0.22 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ALTHEA to USD price?
The current price of ALTHEA to USD is $ 0.22. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ALTHEA?
The market cap for ALTHEA is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ALTHEA?
The circulating supply of ALTHEA is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ALTHEA?
ALTHEA achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ALTHEA?
ALTHEA saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of ALTHEA?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ALTHEA is $ 5.20K USD.
Will ALTHEA go higher this year?
ALTHEA might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ALTHEA price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
ALTHEA (ALTHEA) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
11-04 15:40:43Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
11-04 13:21:37Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
11-04 05:28:00Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

